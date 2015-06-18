RSS

Economic Crisis

This week on The Disclaimer, WMSE's weekly panel with Ryan Schleicher, Milwaukee Record editor Matt Wild and I, we've got Summerfest on our minds. With Milwaukee's signature music festival just days away, we share some of our picks from this year'.. more

Jun 18, 2015 4:00 PM On Music

Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM News Features

Douglas Carter Beane’s The Little Dog Laughed is a staggeringly well-balanced contemporary comedy that finds a remarkably well-executed production with Theatrical Tendencies at the Milwaukee Gay Arts Center this month.David J. Franz plays Mitch.. more

Oct 8, 2011 11:15 AM Theater

Though it doesn’t have the profile of Jazz in the Park, River Rhythms or the competing Tuesday night concert series Chill on the Hill, the free Skyline Music concert series in Kadish Park (in Riverwest, on North Avenue across from the more

Aug 3, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Ever since Scott Walker became Milwaukee County executive in 2002, he has been systematically working to destroy county government. ,Taking Liberties more

Jul 29, 2009 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 2 Comments

