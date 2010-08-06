Economic Stimulus
Lon Michels @ Tory Folliard Gallery
At Tory Folliard Gallery on Friday night three artists opened new exhibitions. The traditional Summer Gallery Night and Day brought William Nichols' snow studded landscapes, Susan Stamm Evans' figurative sculptures and Lon Michels' colorful a.. more
Aug 6, 2010 2:46 AM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
New Release Wrap-Up: Tom Jones Goes Gospel
Tom Jones' latest record, Praise & Blame, is tellingly being released through Lost Highway, the country label for which Johnny Cash recorded his late-life American albums, and it's every bit as streamlined as those Cash records, stripping Jones of.. more
Jul 27, 2010 4:58 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
There Was No GOP “Victory”
With President Barack Obama’s signature affixed to the economic stimulus bill, his landmark victory can be put in proper political context. ,None more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features
Green-Job Training
Thetime to green your resume is now. The federal Green Jobs Act got a $500million boost from the economic stimulus package and is expec,News Features more
Feb 25, 2009 12:00 AM Jessica Steinhoff News Features
America’s New Political Center
The Rove strategy was brilliantly successful, for atime. Yet over the long term that ince © 2008 Creators Syndicate Inc. What's your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment ,News Features more
Nov 12, 2008 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 1 Comments
Trickle Up
Now that George Bush’s economic policies have finally put the country on the brink o What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com. ,Taking Liberties more
Jan 24, 2008 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Circle-A Cafe Re-Opens Halloween Weekend
Beginning Halloween weekend, Riverwest's most underused bar, Circle-A Cafe, will re-open on a regular basisor at least a regular basis by Circle-A's standards. A low-key venue for DJs and punk bands, Circle-A has been dark most nights since 2007, .. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music