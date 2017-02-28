RSS

sylvan esso.jpg.jpg.jpe

Photo credit: Shervin Lainez

The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more

Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM On Music

dailydose_scottwalker.jpg.jpe

Photo Credit: Megan McCormick / via Wikimedia Commons

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more

Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Expresso 21 Comments

economic-growth.jpg.jpe

Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more

Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Expresso 15 Comments

marriage-equality.jpg.jpe

Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more

Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM News Features 8 Comments

sherlock.jpg.jpe

LizShipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees astaging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmestrilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aidingHolmes at key points in the st.. more

Oct 16, 2014 8:00 AM Theater

long-term-unemployed.jpg.jpe

We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more

Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Expresso 14 Comments

 WesAnderson’s latest, The Grand BudapestHotel , was inspired by the writings of Viennese essayist Stefan Zweig. Butthe director might want to point fans of his film to Simon Winder instead.Winder’s latest book, Danubia: A .. more

Mar 20, 2014 3:52 PM I Hate Hollywood

american ad.jpg.jpe

An iconic Wisconsin business is going out of business after 60 years. In a press release today, American TV & Appliance announced that it will begin liquidating its inventory with a going-out-of-business sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 20. The compa.. more

Feb 17, 2014 8:00 PM Around MKE

012113_otr_walker_640.jpg.jpe

Gov. Scott Walker has been spending most of his time out of state lately as he peddles his new book and attempts to portray himself as a serious contender for the 2016 Republican presidential more

Nov 27, 2013 1:41 AM Expresso

521284be85d2f.preview-620.jpg.jpe

Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more

Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM News Features

paul-ryan-af8122f229b2f9384966368b48336fbe8250f30c-s6-c10.jpg.jpe

The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

scott-walker.jpg.jpe

So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more

Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Taking Liberties

us flag money.jpg.jpe

Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the... more

Oct 31, 2012 3:05 PM News Features

offcuff.jpg.jpe

Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more

Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Off the Cuff

rep.-paul-ryan-460x307.jpg.jpe

Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more

Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM News Features

bookpre.jpg.jpe

Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more

Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Books

mitty.jpg.jpe

When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more

Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM News Features

biden_v._ryan_1_s640x417.jpg.jpe

Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more

Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Taking Liberties

beyond orange.jpg.jpe

Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more

Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM Books

us flag money.jpg.jpe

Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more

Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM News Features

