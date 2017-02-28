Economy
Sylvan Esso Drop New Single, Share New Album and Tour Details
The most likable, inventive and, yes, Wisconsin-connected act of electro-pop's modern wave, Sylvan Esso will release their sophomore album What Now on April 29 on Loma Vista Recordings. They've already released a banger of a single and performed i.. more
Feb 28, 2017 5:08 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Scott Walker Wrecked Wisconsin’s Economy
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio got it right when he said, “I’m not saying Scott Walker set out to destroy Wisconsin’s middle class. But if that were his mission, I can’t think of a damn thing he’d done differently.” Walker has ruined Wisc... more
Apr 28, 2015 9:44 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 21 Comments
A Tale of Two States
Under Scott Walker, Wisconsin has tried to grow its economy by lowering wages, slashing public investment, weakening public schools and not taking advantage of the Affordable Care Act. This is in contrast to states that have strengthened th... more
Dec 30, 2014 11:38 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 15 Comments
Marriage Equality Is Good for Business
Expect an influx of $34 million to be added to Wisconsin’s economy in the next three years, thanks to the full legalization of same-sex marriage in the state more
Nov 18, 2014 10:33 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
Sherlock Holmes Out of Town: Irregulars with First Stage
LizShipe’s Sherlock Holmes and the Regrettable Engagement sees astaging at Old World Wisconsin this weekend. The second in Shipe’s Holmestrilogy casts the audience in the role of the Baker Street Irregulars aidingHolmes at key points in the st.. more
Oct 16, 2014 8:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Is Walker’s Jobs Promise Stalled or Broken?
We’re back with the latest installment of You Be The Judge, where our team of independent fact-checkers looks at a claim, puts it in context, goes beyond the carefully worded claim to break down the issues, presents all the facts and then l... more
Sep 11, 2014 12:36 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 14 Comments
The Back Story for Grand Budapest Hotel?
WesAnderson’s latest, The Grand BudapestHotel , was inspired by the writings of Viennese essayist Stefan Zweig. Butthe director might want to point fans of his film to Simon Winder instead.Winder’s latest book, Danubia: A .. more
Mar 20, 2014 3:52 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
American TV & Appliance is Going Out of Business
An iconic Wisconsin business is going out of business after 60 years. In a press release today, American TV & Appliance announced that it will begin liquidating its inventory with a going-out-of-business sale beginning Thursday, Feb. 20. The compa.. more
Feb 17, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Around MKE
Issue of the Week: Scott Walker’s Weak Job-Creation Record Continues
Gov. Scott Walker has been spending most of his time out of state lately as he peddles his new book and attempts to portray himself as a serious contender for the 2016 Republican presidential more
Nov 27, 2013 1:41 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Gov. Walker: Where Are the Jobs?
Last week, the new data showed that Wisconsin’s private sector added just 24,305 new jobs between March 2012 and March 2013, growing 1.1%, well below the 2% national job growth more
Oct 2, 2013 8:16 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Ryan Exposed
The second best thing that happened in November with President Barack Obama’s re-election was that Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan’s fundamental dishonesty was exposed for the entire nation to see. more
Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
The New, Improved Governor
So, is it possible there’s a new, improved, more moderate Gov. Scott Walker who’d like to teach Wisconsin to sing in perfect harmony and wants to buy the world a Coke? more
Jan 22, 2013 10:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Election 2012: Two Visions—The Economy
Although both presidential candidates are talking about creating jobs and growing the economy, their means to achieve this growth displays some of the starkest differences in economic policy in any presidential election in the... more
Oct 31, 2012 3:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Brad Lichtenstein on ‘As Goes Janesville’
Recognizing that the oldest General Motors (GM) plant in the nation was shutting down an hour and 15 minutes from his doorstep and wanting to tell an insightful story about the recession that would resonate nationwide... more
Oct 25, 2012 4:12 PM Emily Patti Off the Cuff
The Real Paul Ryan
Republican vice-presidential nominee Paul Ryan got busted last week when he and his family spent a few moments in an empty soup kitchen washing clean pots and pans for a staged photo-op in Ohio—according to reports... more
Oct 24, 2012 5:05 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features
Joan Walsh Examines Middle-Class Decline
Nations once aspired to have a middle class as strong as the one in the United States. However, as Salon editor Joan Walsh argues in her new release, What’s the Matter With White People: Why We Long for a Golden Age... more
Oct 22, 2012 10:48 PM Jenni Herrick Books
Romney’s Bad Arithmetic
When innocent citizens asked about unemployment last week at the town hall presidential debate on Long Island, would Mitt Romney again tout his plan to create 12 million jobs? Unable to Etch A Sketch away that often... more
Oct 22, 2012 12:07 PM Joe Conason News Features
Politics as Television
Even though a vice presidential debate is usually about as important and fully as thrilling as a thumb-wrestling championship, the face-off between Vice President Joe Biden and Wisconsin Congressman Paul Ryan took on... more
Oct 16, 2012 4:14 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Beyond Outrage: What Has Gone Wrong With Our Economy and Our Democracy, and How to Fix It (Vintage), by Robert Reich
Resist the “regressives.” Don’t be fooled by their lies. Inform yourself on the issues and mobilize. These are among the ringing phrases in Beyond Outrage, a lively polemic by the Berkeley public policy professor... more
Oct 15, 2012 12:02 AM David Luhrssen Books
Why Is America ‘Sole Bright Spot’ in World Economy?
Unemployment is still too high, income is still too low and the recovery is still much too slow—but the United States is faring considerably better than other developed nations against the threat of a renewed recession... more
Oct 14, 2012 2:46 AM Joe Conason News Features