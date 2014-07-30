RSS

Ed Cayce

heist.jpg.jpe

It's been quite a while since we've heard anything new from the Milwaukee hip-hop duo The Hollowz, who released their last album in 2011, but they've been busy in the interim. Rapper Logic has stayed visible as half the duo Logic and Raze (now kno.. more

Jul 30, 2014 5:28 PM On Music

blogimage6905.jpe

Though hip-hop is about as self-referencing as genres get, every so often a producer emerges whose tastes are so left-field that you wonder whether he even listens to much rap music. Ed Cayce, of the Milwaukee duo The Hollowz, is one of those prod.. more

May 19, 2011 7:45 PM On Music

blogimage6905.jpe

Angels & Demons ,Books more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Books 9 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES