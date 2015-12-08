RSS

Ed Fallone

Not content to merely kill off the John Doe investigation into Gov. Scott Walker’s potentially criminal connections to special interest groups, last week the conservative majority on the Wisconsin Supreme Court decided to twist the knife th... more

Dec 8, 2015 9:25 PM News Features 13 Comments

Unfortunately, it’s not difficult to explain how Wisconsin could re-elect President Barack Obama and send Democratic U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin to Washington and then just five months later vote completely opposite more

Apr 7, 2013 8:25 PM Taking Liberties

Mar 27, 2013 6:23 PM News Features

After more than two years of highly visible, highly polarized and highly acrimonious political campaigns, it’s almost a relief to have a relatively subdued race for state Supreme Court. But don’t discount its importance. more

Mar 20, 2013 12:00 AM News Features

This spring’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race is without a doubt the most important election of the year.This spring’s Wisconsin Supreme Court race is without a doubt the most important election of the year.The state Supreme Court will be ruli... more

Feb 13, 2013 3:49 PM Expresso

The Wisconsin Supreme Court race, the most important election of the year, begins with a primary Tuesday, Feb. 19, involving three candidates the media have told you very little about. more

Feb 12, 2013 10:40 PM Taking Liberties

Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Patience Roggensack carries a rare distinction on the right-wing majority that controls our state’s highest court. She is the only one of the four Republican-allied justices who has not been more

Jan 9, 2013 12:25 AM Taking Liberties

In the final days of the heated campaign to recall Gov. Scott Walker, Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch and four Republican state senators, it's easy to lose sight of what's really happening in Wisconsin... more

May 30, 2012 12:00 AM Expresso 7 Comments

