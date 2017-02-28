Ed Garvey
Ed Garvey: A True Wisconsin Hero
The Shepherd Express family is mourning the loss of one of Wisconsin’s finest progressive leaders. more
Feb 28, 2017 4:53 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
Remembering Fighting Ed Garvey
I quickly learned that the Shepherd Express, Milwaukee’s progressive alternative voice, wouldn’t have been published some weeks without Ed Garvey paying for it. more
Feb 28, 2017 2:15 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 2 Comments
Destroying Government to Save It
Rumors are still swirling that there's a secret plan that would allow the state to take over Milwaukee County and other local governments. First reported by prominent Madison attorney Ed Garvey on his FightingBob.com blog, the secret plan ... more
Apr 27, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 1 Comments
BPA: It’s in Canned Food, Too
BPA (Bisphenol-A) is a chemical used to make polycarbonate plastic and epoxy resins, which are used in consumer products ranging from CDs and electronic equipment to reusable plastic food and drink containers. Anot.. more
Feb 12, 2010 6:12 PM Shepherd Express Staff Health & Wellness
Ed Garvey on Fighting Bob Fest (full interview)
Now in its eighth year, Fighting Bob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activists to Baraboo to discuss politics and brainstorm solutions. In this Shepherd Q&A, its founder, attorney and former gubernatorial candidate Ed Garvey, previewe.. more
Sep 9, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Fighting Bob Fest Rallies Progressives on Sept. 12
Now in its eighth year, FightingBob Fest draws more than 10,000 progressives and activist Shepherd ,News Features more
Sep 9, 2009 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features
R.I.P. Michael Jackson, The Most Tragic Pop Star Ever
Michael Jackson died this afternoon, the Los Angeles Times has confirmed. The news marks the end of the singer's long, painful decline. Michael Jackson was, without a doubt, the most tragic pop star the world has ever known. Other singers and rock.. more
Jun 25, 2009 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Issue of the Week: Foreclosure Mediation
Jerk of the Week Alderman Bob Donovan AldermanTerry Witkowski The Wall Street Journal ,Expresso more
Dec 18, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments
Art Kumbalek Election Express
Join the Shepherd Express Street Team in celebrating Art Kumbalek's candidacy announcement!! The Shepherd Express and Art Kumbalek will be hocking campaign items, awesome new VOTE T-shirts and,Promotions more
Oct 28, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Promotions
Issue of the Week: The Sleeper Race
Voters in the First Congressional District have the chance to elect a highly qualifiedrepresentative, Democrat Marge Krupp, on Nov. 4. Krupp has,Expresso more
Oct 1, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 1 Comments
Thanks a lot, WMC!
James Sample of the New York based non-partisan Brennan Center forJustice concludes, "After consecutive years of special interestdominance, and the addition of a Willie Horton ad, perceptions ofWisconsin's judiciary have suffered a real hit. Th.. more
Apr 11, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Cost of war
I check the Cost of War site every month just to maintain perspective.With the testimony of David Petraeus and his Tonto, the trillion dollarfigures are finally beyond whispering levels. To date, $509.7 billionspent and we are on the way to two.. more
Apr 10, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Rome is burning
Listening to general Patreaus and the pathetic Ambassador Crocker talkabout the surge, while the Green Zone is under attack, 10 U.S. Soldiershave been killed in three days and 35 injured, reminds me of thequestion asked of Exxon's Vice Presiden.. more
Apr 9, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Quite a weekend!
FightingBob.com had a wonderful weekend. We could call it our Hightower event but, while Jim was the focus,we also co-sponsored a very successful conference on industrial "farms"and more than 150 attended. (You can see Jim's keynote speech at .. more
Apr 7, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Ahh, the spoils of victory
The editor of the WSJ accidently reminds us of the tragedy of losing the Cap Times if the new approach fails. We must help keep the Cap Times going on the Internet. WSJis a daily paper that took no position on the outrageous Supreme C.. more
Apr 6, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Boys and Girl's Club?
Whoa Bill! You made $51.85 million givingspeeches to fat cats but even charged the alley cats? I understandgouging Lehman Brothers, Goldman Sachs, Realtors, Mortgage Bankers, IBMand GM, hell, they gouge us, but the Boys and Girl's Clubs? C'mo.. more
Apr 5, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Consequences for dishonesty?
We are talking about the Supreme Court not the Justice of the Peace inPodunk village. Citizens more or less expect candidates for governor orpresident to "forget" some details or even stretch the truth. Butvoters have a right to believe that th.. more
Apr 4, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Gableman
We will never forget W's "Mission Accomplished" nor will we forget FDR's "We have nothing to fear but fear itself." Add Michael Gableman's words carried in yesterday's papers to your words to remember book: "I am proud of the campaign."Whoa Nel.. more
Apr 3, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
WMC 51%, Wisconsin 49%
Honor roll of counties that went for Butler:Dane--72%. Milwaukee--58%; Menominee--68%; Rock--57%; Iowa--58%; EauClaire--54%; Green--54%; Portage--54%; Kenosha--51%; La Crosse--55%;Richland--50%; Lafayette--50%; preliminary result show Sauk, hom.. more
Apr 2, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Setting the Record Straight: PolitiFact or PolitiFiction?
What is “fact” and what is “opinion”? Well, sometimes it depends on your point of view. Reporters for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel or The New York Times will tell you they report “facts” while the editorial board writes “opinion ... more