Ed Gein: The Musical
The Secretaries at the UC Next Month
Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more
May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Bask in the Warmth of Chris Siegel's Euphoric Summer Dance Jam "This Is How"
It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more
May 16, 2016 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Auditions for Ibsen Early Next Month
Back in 1847, Hungarian Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis was roundly rejected by physicians at the time for suggesting that it might be a good idea to wash their hands once in a while. The idea that germs could cause illness wasn’t terribly well-respe.. more
May 12, 2016 11:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Earth Day Activities 2015
Looking to give back on Earth Day? Here are just a few of the many, many opportunities available in the greater Milwaukee area.Friday, April 17Sixth Annual Recycled Art Contest Exhibit @ ReStore East, 5-9 p.m.Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity.. more
Apr 17, 2015 8:55 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Daniel Fleming Art Blog #11
Inspired by the wonderful BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with legendary artist Alexander Calder, Daniel Fleming approached Parsifal Mercedes Boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward about the possibility of an auto-inspired collaboration.One sh.. more
Apr 15, 2015 8:20 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Oct 30, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies, Ed more
Oct 29, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Jul 10, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Ed Gein: The Musical
Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more
Jul 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee