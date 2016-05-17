RSS

Ed Gein: The Musical

Some time ago playwright Adam Bock put together The Receptionist --a clever, little comedy about office life that gradually descended into darkness. Only a few years later, the creative team of Maureen Angelos, Babs Davy, Dominique Dibbell.. more

May 17, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

It’s probably a coincidence that KIINGS’ Chris Siegel dropped his new single on a bright, sunny morning after what was hopefully the last chilly weekend of the spring, but it's fitting, because “This Is How” feels like an official declaration t.. more

May 16, 2016 3:30 PM On Music

Back in 1847, Hungarian Dr. Ignaz Semmelweis was roundly rejected by physicians at the time for suggesting that it might be a good idea to wash their hands once in a while. The idea that germs could cause illness wasn’t terribly well-respe.. more

May 12, 2016 11:00 AM Theater

Looking to give back on Earth Day? Here are just a few of the many, many opportunities available in the greater Milwaukee area.Friday, April 17Sixth Annual Recycled Art Contest Exhibit @ ReStore East, 5-9 p.m.Milwaukee’s Habitat for Humanity.. more

Apr 17, 2015 8:55 PM Around MKE

Inspired by the wonderful BMW Art Car project started in 1975 with legendary artist Alexander Calder, Daniel Fleming approached Parsifal Mercedes Boutique in Milwaukee's Third Ward about the possibility of an auto-inspired collaboration.One sh.. more

Apr 15, 2015 8:20 PM Visual Arts

Grave-robbing murderer Ed Gein has been the inspiration for horror films from Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre, but until now he’d never been the subject of a musical. Filmed for just $9,000 and starring director Dan Davies more

Oct 31, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

