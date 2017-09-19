RSS

Ed Harris

While some of the imagery in mother! is compelling, director Darren Aronofsky falls into the trap of contemporary horror directors for whom enough is never enough and subtlety is sacrificed for visual overkill. more

Sep 19, 2017 2:59 PM Film Reviews

In American Assassin, counter-terrorism agent Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien) and CIA veteran Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton) team up with a Turkish agent to hunt down a malevolent, mysterious operative played by Taylor Kitsch. more

Sep 12, 2017 3:07 PM Film Clips 1 Comments

Run All Night is much better than a standard-issue run-and-gun flick. It is a top notch Irish-American noir crime drama. more

Mar 17, 2015 8:01 PM Film Reviews

In Run All Night Liam Neeson returns to the action genre that made the senior citizen a household name. more

Mar 11, 2015 8:30 PM Film Clips

When pampered millennials play militia trying to scare off Mexicans crossing the border, they accidently kill the wife of a former sheriff. Frontera dramatizes desperation and hope, privilege and prejudice on the U.S. border. more

Dec 18, 2014 3:20 PM Home Movies

Shades of Vertigo haunt director Arie Posin’s The Face of Love—along with memories kept by Nikki (Annette Bening) of her husband, Garrett (Ed Harris). Imagine her surprise when, five years after his death, she spots his exact double. Yearni... more

Aug 18, 2014 1:42 AM Home Movies

After Dusty Crophopper (voiced by Dane Cook) blows his gear box and can no longer race, he is farmed out to the Piston Peak Air Attack team. Comprised of over-the-hill planes and equipment, the gang includes no-nonsense leader Blade Ranger ... more

Jul 16, 2014 1:56 AM Film Clips

After a manmade disaster plunges Earth into an ice age, a small number of survivors climb aboard a perpetual motion, class-segregated train that repeatedly encircles the globe. The locomotive’s owner (Ed Harris) and a handful of the wealthy... more

Jun 25, 2014 1:00 AM Film Clips

Aug 12, 2012 12:06 PM I Hate Hollywood

By fusing the charcoaled riffs of Black Sabbath with the graveyard grumble of Sisters of Mercy, Type O Negative all but invented their own sub-genre of metal: gothic metal. The band was never above cheap shocks or blatant publicity efforts—... more

Oct 29, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

It's been a bad week for Milwaukee punk fans: Two of the week's most exciting punk shows were canceled. The Baltimore art-punk group Double Dagger, which channels all the fury of Les Savy Fav and Fugazi with just half the instruments—no g.. more

Jul 13, 2009 4:00 AM On Music

Pounding hooves are the first sound. Soon enough, three horsemen hurry over the crest of a dun-colored hill, framed by the wooden gate to a ranch in desolate country. The city marshal and his deputies have come to arrest one of the hired hands fo.. more

Apr 30, 2009 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Oct 8, 2008 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Oct 3, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Sep 2, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Apr 12, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

