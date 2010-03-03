RSS

Eddee Daniels

The next in Milwaukee Chamber Theatre’s Montgomery Davis Play Development Series makes it to the stage next week as it presents a new comedy by Madison-based playwright Kurt McGinnis Brown. Broken and Entered features Marcus Truschinski and Nichol.. more

Mar 3, 2010 10:14 PM Theater

Pure wilderness, in all its unaccountable mystery, is a state to which children are proba Urban Wilderness: Exploring a Metropolitan Watershed ,Books more

Dec 26, 2008 12:00 AM Books

   For tangible proof of water's life affirming significance one doesn't have to Urban Wilderness: Exploring a Metropolitan Watershed ,Books more

Aug 18, 2008 12:00 AM Books

blogimage2228.jpe

To truly understand Chinese culture, you need to love Chinese culture. That was the lesso The Man Who Loved China ,Today in Milwaukee more

May 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES