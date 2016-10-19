Eddie Lacey
The Packers Make Big Changes
Paul Noonan breaks down the big adjustments the Packers are making to get their season on track, and invents a new statistic. more
Oct 19, 2016 9:31 AM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers
Backups Shine in Huge Packer Victory
When the Packers lost Eddie Lacy and Davante Adams I thought the Seahawks would probably run away with the game. Green Bay was already shorthanded without Jordy Nelson, having lost Sam Barrington to I,Sports more
Sep 21, 2015 1:35 PM Paul Noonan Green Bay Packers 1 Comments
Packers Offseason Round-up
With the Packers preseason getting ready to start in oneweek, now is the perfect time to look back on what the team's colorful characters have been doing in the offseason to prepare for the upcoming season.Aaron Rodgers:Appeared on Jeopardy .. more
Aug 6, 2015 9:01 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
News of the Weird
A team of anglers from Hatteras, N.C., had first place wrapped up in the prestigious Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament in June. They were salivating over their $1.2 million prize money (including a bonus for what would have been a tournament-... more
Aug 19, 2010 12:00 AM Chuck Shepherd Around MKE