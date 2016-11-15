RSS

Eddie Redmayne

fantasticbeasts.jpg.jpe

Bleed for This is the amazing true account of Vinny Paz (Miles Teller), a boxer cut down in his prime. While struggling to win the champ’s belt, talented Vinny made self-destructive decisions—one of which leads to a car accident breaking th... more

Nov 15, 2016 3:37 PM Film Clips

ihatehollywood_thetheoryofeverything.jpg.jpe

The Theory of Everything is the sort of movie that often attracts Oscarnominations—and often wins. A block of Academy voters seem to love stories setin the UK of the past, even if the past is recent. This year, The Theory ofEverything had the m.. more

Feb 25, 2015 9:05 PM I Hate Hollywood

ihatehollywood_lastwordontheoscars.jpg.jpe

Todd Wawrychuk / Â©A.M.P.A.S.

I kept reaching for the fast-forward button—but then I remembered this was live television! Once again, the Academy Awards were gaudy, glitzy, drawn-out and dull. In other words: an expensive platform for TV ads. Host Neil Patrick Harris was a chi.. more

Feb 25, 2015 2:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

filmclips_jupiterascending.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Warner Bros. Pictures

Jupiter Ascending (Mila Kunis, Channing Tatum) is a jumbled story that often fails to make sense. more

Feb 4, 2015 4:05 PM Film Clips

<p> Marilyn Monroe is exactly like Adolf Hitler in one respect. Both left such a vivid and widespread impression through their public performances that any actor playing them will measure short. Michelle Williams is a picture of loveliness as the.. more

Jan 4, 2012 1:07 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11286.jpe

Mofro, the rock ’n’ roll brainchild of Jacksonville, Fla., storyteller JJ Grey, is more or less an extension of its bandleader’s innate melodic gifts. From humble, late-’90s beginnings in the swamplands of northern Florida, the more

Jun 18, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7758.jpe

Surelyit was the least surprising news since Capt. Renault was shocked—shocked! really ,Sports more

Aug 26, 2009 12:00 AM More Sports

SOCIAL UPDATES