RSS

Edgar G. Ulmer

100greatestscifi.jpg.jpe

utpress.utexas.edu

Nov 4, 2015 4:11 PM I Hate Hollywood

bookrev.jpg.jpe

Full disclosure: I’m co-authoring, with David Luhrssen, a book of our own about the subject of Noah Isenberg’s cogent, comprehensive biography Edgar G. Ulmer: A Filmmaker at the Margins (University of California Press). This fact could hav... more

Sep 17, 2014 1:27 AM Books

 EdgarG. Ulmer had a remarkable career in Hollywood, in Yiddish-language movies andon “Poverty Row,” the independent studios that existed in Hollywood’s shadow,filling the bottom half of matinees (and later, drive-ins) with low-budgetfeat.. more

Sep 30, 2013 3:42 PM I Hate Hollywood

As film critic and cultural historian Neal Gabler writes in his introduction to Yiddishkeit: Jewish Vernacular & the New Land (published by Abrams Comic Art), Yiddish, which has as many words for fools as the Eskimos have for snow, possesses a .. more

Aug 26, 2011 11:55 AM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage12205.jpe

At the conclusion of a world premiere performance of a new work on May 7, 1824, in Vienna’s Hoftheater, the composer stood silently facing away from the audience as they applauded and cheered. It was the greatest public success of his caree... more

Sep 15, 2010 12:00 AM Classical Music

Much like Funke’spopular novel Inkheart, The Thief Lord has a moral complexityofte The Thief Lord ,None more

Jan 20, 2010 12:00 AM Theater

blogimage7231.jpe

Bastille Days, the annual festival that transforms Downtown’s Cathedral Square Park into a Parisian paradise for four days, will feature some new attractions this year. Coinciding with traditional festival staples, like the French mass, the... more

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

SOCIAL UPDATES