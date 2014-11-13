Edge Of Darkness
Craft Beer, Bath Bombs and Paper Chandeliers at MOWA's "Bloomin' Holidaze"
Theend of the year is a stressful time, what with Thanksgiving and the sundryDecember celebrations. The holidays leave one in a daze. With "Bloomin'Holidaze" the Museum of Wisconsin Art is providing all the accoutrementsne.. more
Nov 13, 2014 8:20 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts
Interview with Professor Curtis Carter on Milwaukee painter Karl Priebe
Readership!Thispost marks the maiden voyage of Express Milwaukee’s new MKEart blog. Astradition dictates, be sure to break a bottle of champagne over the bow of yourcomputer.Afew words about what to expect are in order. As presently conceived,.. more
Nov 6, 2013 4:25 PM Tyler Friedman Visual Arts 1 Comments
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
In a futuristic world, vampires and corporate greed rule the roost. The story, heavy on atmosphere uses ghastly mayhem as a means of inducing bouts of conscience in its more sympathetic characters. Except for their love of '40s fashion and ... more
May 17, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
Edge of Darkness
In the pair of emotionally contradictory images that open Mel Gibson’s Edge of Darkness, swollen corpses surfacing on a moonlit river are followed without pause by grainy home video of a little girl playing in the surf. A line is drawn betw... more
Jan 29, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews