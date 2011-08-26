RSS

Edgewood Orchard Gallery

From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more

Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Visual Arts

In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more

Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Visual Arts

Fish Creek's Edgewood Orchard Gallery hosts several featured artists each month throughout their busy summer season in Door County's rereational peninsula. This July and into August artist Craig Blietz displays his oil on linen painting Pasto.. more

Aug 11, 2010 11:18 PM Visual Arts

South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more

Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more

Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

