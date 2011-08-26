Edgewood Orchard Gallery
Portrait of An Artist's Studio II: Craig Blietz
From his secluded studio in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Craig Blietz finds an hour in one of his precious mornings to chat about what inspires him---farm animals, and especially the cow. Acrylic, gouache, oil and watercolor images line the s.. more
Aug 26, 2011 12:08 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Portrait of an Artist's Studio: Craig Blietz
In a redwood sided, barn like structure in Sister Bay, Wisconsin, Door County's heritage speaks to contemporary realist painter Craig Blietz His three-story artist's studio fills with Northern light from a slanted wall of windows, and spotli.. more
Aug 23, 2011 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
Craig Blietz @ Edgewood Orchard Gallery
Fish Creek's Edgewood Orchard Gallery hosts several featured artists each month throughout their busy summer season in Door County's rereational peninsula. This July and into August artist Craig Blietz displays his oil on linen painting Pasto.. more
Aug 11, 2010 11:18 PM Shepherd Express Staff Visual Arts
South Shore Frolics
South Shore Frolics, one of Milwaukee’s oldest summer celebrations, marks its 60th year this weekend. Though it isn’t as high-concept as the competing Bastille Days celebration Downtown, this three-day South Shore Park gathering is the more... more
Jul 11, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee 1 Comments
Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition
The Milwaukee Public Museum followed up its popular “Body Worlds” exhibition with another high-profile exhibit that has broken records at museums around the world, “Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition.” This loaded exhibit tells the s more
Mar 2, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee