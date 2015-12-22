Edith Piaf
Kurt Elling: Passion World (Concord Jazz)
Among the world’s most ambitious and gifted singers, Kurt Elling pursues what philosophers call the life examined on Passion World. He examines the concepts of passion and romance among various cultures, including songs in English, Spanish,... more
Dec 22, 2015 Kevin Lynch
Vintage France (Putayamo World Music)
The Putayamo label has earned a reputation as the classy curator of music from elsewhere. Vintage France is a CD for a Bastille Day spent with good wine and friends—a compilation of contemporary and veteran French singers and musicians rend... more
Jun 11, 2013 David Luhrssen
Boris and Doris On the Town
Stay Tuned: After the success of the first 88Nine Radio Milwaukee Soundbites fundraiser last year, this year’s attendance soared to 340 at a recent sellout at the Iron Horse Hotel. The crowd was treated to unsurpassed gourmet delights from ... more
Feb 5, 2013
Beautiful Class at Skylight
Leslie Fitzwater stands onstage as legendary French diva Edith Piaf. There's a beautifully tragic tone to her voice. Notes cascade out into the theater. Rick Rasmussen's set strikes the same simple elegance as the singer herself and the sin... more
Jan 31, 2013 Russ Bickerstaff
Oscar Worthy Actress
At her saddest, the voice of Edith Piaf was sorrow itself, intimating that love is a state of unsatisfiable yearning and life is melancholy without end. When she was ebullient, however, Piaf was a bolt of electricity. She was France’s analog to B.. more
Dec 17, 2007
The Sword
The Rave, 8 p.m. Like their cohorts Witchcraft, The Sword represent a new school of doom m Gabriel ,This Week in Milwaukee more
Dec 12, 2007