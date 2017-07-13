RSS

The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more

Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM On Music

IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more

Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM On Music

For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more

Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM On Music

The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more

Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Album Reviews

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more

Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM On Music

Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM On Music

Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more

Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Local Music

Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more

Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

As they prepare a marathon benefit concert for him this weekend, peers remember DJ Troutski for expanding the boundaries of Milwaukee’s EDM scene. more

Nov 29, 2016 4:00 PM Local Music

This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more

Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM This Week in Milwaukee

Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Music Feature

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards. more

Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more

Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Music Feature

Derek Rickert

Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Local Music

We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more

Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Music Feature 5 Comments

For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more

Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM On Music

