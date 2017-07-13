Edm
8 Takeaways From a Not-Quite Historic Summerfest 2017
The numbers are in, and Summerfest executiveshave got to feel good about them, if not quite overjoyed. According to a pressrelease, 831,769 people attended Milwaukee’s signature festival this year, anincrease of 3.4% over last year. Chalk some .. more
Jul 13, 2017 5:42 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
IshDARR Caps Off a Marquee Week With Two New Tracks
IshDARR added another feather in his cap this week, when he became the first Milwaukee rapper to headline a 10 p.m. Summerfest show since… who knows? Maybe since Arrested Development’s heyday? There isn’t much precedent for it, and it's hard to st.. more
Jul 7, 2017 8:44 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Thrillers: Break Free (Lights & Music Collective)
The indie- and alternative-learning contemporary R&B duo, Thrillers, constructed by Los Angeles-based Greg and Jeremy Pearson, have released their first album, Break Free. more
Apr 25, 2017 2:45 PM Jon Gilbertson Album Reviews
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Liquid City Motors' Heart-Pumping New Single, "Call The Specialists In"
It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP
Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Milwaukee’s Skweee Label Innocuous Records Thinks Globally
Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
The Shepherd's 2017 New Year's Eve Guide
Traditionally, New Year’s Eve is a remembrance of the year past with a hopeful eye towards the one to come. But, if you can’t wait for this awful year to end and are dreading whatever is lurking just past the horizon, all the more reason to... more
Dec 26, 2016 4:26 PM Matthew J. Prigge Music Feature 1 Comments
Milwaukee’s Electronic Community Remembers DJ Troutski
As they prepare a marathon benefit concert for him this weekend, peers remember DJ Troutski for expanding the boundaries of Milwaukee’s EDM scene. more
Nov 29, 2016 4:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
This Week in Milwaukee: April 21-27
This weekend’s massive Arte Para Todos festival brings dozens of incredible shows to Milwaukee. more
Apr 19, 2016 4:34 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
SammyJams Drops ‘Hot Science’
Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Demix Takes Some Time for Himself
The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more
Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
DJ Paris Hilton @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards. more
Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Video Villains Celebrate Three Years of Visual Accompaniments
Video Villains VJs Adam Kuhnen and Michael Britton have brought an eye-popping aesthetic to Milwaukee’s music scene. more
Apr 21, 2015 8:12 PM Thomas Michalski Music Feature
Producer Strehlow Finds Kindred Spirits in the Noh Life Collective
Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more
Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Milwaukee’s 2015 New Year’s Eve Guide
We’ve rounded up more than 20 ways to treat yourself this New Year’s Eve. more
Dec 23, 2014 11:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 5 Comments
Salva and DJ Kid Cut Up Return to Milwaukee for the Miltown Beat Down Finals
For nearly a decade, Milwaukee’s Miltown BeatDown has been bringing producers from the local hip-hop scene together—thenpitting them against each other in beat battles judged before a live crowd.When the battles started in 2005, Milwaukee hip-h.. more
Oct 27, 2014 5:15 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music