Dynamic Cast Bursts Through Sunset’s ‘Stage Door’
The Sunset Playhouse in Elm Grove opens its season with a dramatic celebration of the art of theater. Edna Ferber and George S. Kaufman's Stage Door is a tightly written exploration of art versus commerce... more
Sep 21, 2012 4:12 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Cast Has Fun With APT's 'Royal Family'
Despite promotion to the contrary, American Players Theatre's The Royal Family has more heart than humor, but the production's greatest asset is its excellent cast of APT veterans and the fun they have with their roles... more
Jun 27, 2012 12:00 AM Michael Muckian Theater
'Royal Family' Bows at American Players Theatre
Whether it takes place on the stage or the screen, acting can be an all-consuming occupation. If it is true that only an actor can truly understand another actor, perhaps this is why actors so often become romantically involved. Acting coup... more
Jun 13, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater