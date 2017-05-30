RSS

Edo De Waart

Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more

May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Classical Music

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Classical Music

MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more

Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Classical Music

A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more

Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM Off the Cuff

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more

Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Classical Music

For the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season opened with a Mozart opera—a fresh and lively production of The Marriage of Figaro. It proved to be a splendid start to Edo de Waart’s final season with MSO. more

Sep 20, 2016 3:28 PM Theater

The 2016-2017 season is the last for Edo de Waart as Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal conductor and music director. The search begins for his successor. more

Sep 6, 2016 2:10 PM Fall Arts Guide

It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more

Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more

May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Classical Music

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more

May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Classical Music

As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more

Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Classical Music

Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more

Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM A&E

The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more

Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Classical Music

Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more

Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more

Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more

Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Classical Music

The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its season with Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:49 PM Classical Music

