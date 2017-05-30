Edo De Waart
Edo de Waart Ends on a High Note
Review of Edo de Waart’s final concert as music director of the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. more
May 30, 2017 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Edo de Waart's Effortless Command
The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more
May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Uneven Night at the Milwaukee Symphony
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert last Friday evening was a mixed bag, with good and not-so-good elements. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:50 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
De Waart Conducts a Transformed MSO in 'The Planets'
MSO Music Director Edo De Waart conducted a transformed orchestra; they expertly performed Gustav Holst’s The Planets, Claude Debussy’s Prelude to the Afternoon of a Faun, and Rudolf Escher’s Musique pour l’esprit en deuil (Music for the Sp... more
Feb 28, 2017 1:49 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Secrets of a Successful Season
A recent news release by the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra (MSO) announced that its 2015-2016 season was “one of its most successful on record,” surpassing “both sales and attendance records from the 2014-15 season.” Off the Cuff asked... more
Dec 20, 2016 2:14 PM John Jahn Off the Cuff
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Richard Strauss’ ‘Four Last Songs’
A young singer, Rachel Willis-Sørenson, sang the Four Last Songs (Vier letzte Lieder) by Richard Strauss (composed in 1948) with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening with a voice finely attuned to the music. The concert al... more
Sep 27, 2016 2:38 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
MSO Opens Season with Mozart
For the third consecutive year, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra season opened with a Mozart opera—a fresh and lively production of The Marriage of Figaro. It proved to be a splendid start to Edo de Waart’s final season with MSO. more
Sep 20, 2016 3:28 PM Rick Walters Theater
Who Will Lead the MSO?
The 2016-2017 season is the last for Edo de Waart as Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra principal conductor and music director. The search begins for his successor. more
Sep 6, 2016 2:10 PM John Jahn Fall Arts Guide
Joyce Yang Played with Boldness and Taste
It was an all Tchaikovsky program at Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last weekend. While two perennial favorites were heard, a better program of music by this composer could have been chosen. Nevertheless, pianist Joyce Yang was in her element... more
Jun 28, 2016 4:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brahms Festival Ends on a High Note
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra under Music Director and Conductor Edo de Waart concluded their two-weekend Brahms Festival in high style with terrific performances of Brahms’ Third and Fourth Symphonies. more
May 10, 2016 3:14 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Brahms Symphonies were Beyond Good
Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra began a two-week Brahms festival last weekend, covering the composer’s four symphonies. Last weekend’s concert of Symphony No. 1 and Symphony No. 2 was beyond good. more
May 3, 2016 2:04 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee Symphony’s ‘Henry V’ a Triumph
As part of the worldwide celebration of the 400th year death of Shakespeare, Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performed the concert version of Henry V last weekend. Earlier on Saturday evening Early Music Now hosted Constantinople, a Montreal-b... more
Mar 22, 2016 4:12 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Walking Through Scandinavia
Despite flutist Sonora Slocum’s excellent solo work in Carl Nielsen’s Concerto for Flute and Orchestra, the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s performances of Scandinavian Classical pieces was competent but undistinguished. more
Feb 23, 2016 2:33 PM Rick Walters A&E
Romantic, but no Schmaltz
The latest Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert featured an excellent performance of an uncut version of Rachmaninoff’s Second Symphony, an inconsistent Béla Bartók Concerto No. 2 for Violin and Orchestra, and a rather tentative and bland t... more
Feb 9, 2016 3:18 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
20th-Century Classics at MSO and Frankly Music
Rick Walters discusses the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra’s recent concert under guest conductor Christopher Seaman with violin soloist Karen Gomyo, as well as Frankly Music’s program of Russian music. more
Jan 26, 2016 3:42 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Extraordinary performance at the MSO
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra concert on Oct. 30 featured a seldom-heard symphony and a virtuoso violinist in a concerto that is a favorite in the repertory. Violinist Augustin Hadelich played the familiar Concerto in D major by Ludwig v... more
Nov 3, 2015 7:13 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Beethoven’s Lone Violin Concerto
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven’s Violin Concerto in D Major with violinist Augustin Hadelich. more
Oct 27, 2015 8:03 PM Steve Spice Classical Music
MSO’s Delightful ‘Così fan tutte’
The Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra opened its season with Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:49 PM John Jahn Classical Music