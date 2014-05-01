Edo Dewaart
DeWaart conducts Wagner, Mozart and Elgar
This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more
May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music
Joyce Yang returns for all-Rachmaninoff Concert
Few composers are popular enough for orchestras to want to schedule concerts devoted to their works. Sergei Rachmaninoff (1873-1943) is one of them. Dismissed as “old fashioned” by the avant-garde composers of his day more
Apr 21, 2014 12:05 AM Jeff Poniewaz A&E Feature
Swingle Singers join MSO for Berio’s ‘Sinfonia’
Luciano Berio’s Sinfonia for eight voices and orchestra, composed in 1968, captures the atmosphere of that turbulent year. It reverberates with the angst engendered by the war and the spirit of rebellion that arose more
Mar 18, 2013 4:31 PM Jeff Poniewaz Classical Music