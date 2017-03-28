Education Privatization
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more
Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board News Features 2 Comments
We Endorse Tony Evers for State Superintendent of Public Instruction

This is a very easy endorsement to make. We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, Feb. 21. Evers is a strong advocate for public
Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Shepherd Express Editorial Board Expresso 2 Comments
Don’t Blame MPS for OSPP Failure
There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more
Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 7 Comments
Walker Lauded for Education Privatization in D.C.
Amid protests, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who wants to cut almost $900 million from public K-12 education, gave a keynote speech at the conservative pro-privatization American Federation for Children's National Policy Summit on Monday ni... more
May 11, 2011 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 7 Comments