Education Privatization

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote for Tony Evers for state superintendent of public instruction on Tuesday, April 4. Evers is a strong advocate for public education and is a check on the abuses of a Republican government. more

Mar 28, 2017 2:46 PM News Features 2 Comments

Feb 14, 2017 4:00 PM Expresso 2 Comments

There’s a reason why Alberta Darling and Dale Kooyenga didn’t set up an OSPP in their home districts: Their constituents would never allow it. more

Jul 5, 2016 3:01 PM News Features 7 Comments

Amid protests, Republican Gov. Scott Walker, who wants to cut almost $900 million from public K-12 education, gave a keynote speech at the conservative pro-privatization American Federation for Children's National Policy Summit on Monday ni... more

May 11, 2011 12:00 AM News Features 7 Comments

