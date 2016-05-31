Education
528742251
Are We Throwing Money at MPS?
Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more
May 31, 2016 4:29 PM Lisa Kaiser News 7 Comments
New Beer Event Coming to Milwaukee Cemetery
Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more
May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
The Tool Shed Announces Milwaukee SHARE
The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, issponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual HealthAnd Relationship Education). The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 throughApril 10, and will focus on provid.. more
Mar 4, 2016 8:01 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Milwaukee Public Museum Offers Free Entry Thursday
The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free entry on Thursday, March 3. The promotion is a part of Kohl's "Thank You Thursday".As is the case with many promotions, not everything is fully free. There will be a charge to see the "Ultimate Dinosaur.. more
Mar 3, 2016 8:30 PM Rob Hullum Around MKE
The Peace Corps Visits Milwaukee
Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more
Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Shepherd Express Sponsor Sponsored Content
Where Does Scott Walker Live?
That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more
Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 46 Comments
School Accountability Debate Misses the Mark
A Wisconsin Assembly school accountability bill has nothing to do with raising student performance or making schools more transparent or accountable. It would allow voucher and charter schools to take a different student performance test an... more
Jan 13, 2015 11:03 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 17 Comments
Christmas Ding with Skylight
The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more
Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Holidazzle Tree Lighting at Bayshore Town Center
Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more
Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Amanda Sullivan Around MKE
Wehr Nature Center’s “Fireside Fridays" Programs Are Back this Summer
Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Norman Ware Around MKE
The Quarter Century Con of Vouchers
It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more
Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 15 Comments
Heroes of the Week: COA Staff and Volunteers
Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more
May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Encourage Good Students, Don’t Censor Them
Because the loudest critics of education don’t really like either teachers or kids very much, those two groups usually receive the most condemnation for the failings of our more
Apr 2, 2014 4:46 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Heroes of the Week: ‘Rethinking Schools’ Volunteers
Founded in 1986 by a group of Milwaukee Public Schools classroom teachers, the independent publisher Rethinking Schools (1001 E. Keefe Ave.) began offering a freely distributed newspaper more
Oct 20, 2013 6:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso
Wehr Nature Center Presents "Fireside Fridays" Summer Discovery Programs
The Wehr Nature Center has created “FiresideFridays” for July and August to give guests family friendly educational naturehikes ending with a campfire treat. The programs include “firefly fun” on July12, “twilight travelers” on July 26.. more
Jul 12, 2013 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Wisconsin May Be Violating a Child’s Constitutional Right to an Education
Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more
May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Lisa Kaiser Expresso
Are School Vouchers Worth It?
Are taxpayers reallygetting their bang for their buck when it comes to funding school vouchers? The short answer fromthe Forward Institute is no. The new, progressivepublic policy research organization released its comprehensive report toda.. more
May 15, 2013 6:41 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
Education After Katrina
In post-Katrina New Orleans, the battle to educate children has been anything but easy. Author Sarah Carr’s new book, Hope Against Hope: Three Schools, One City, and the Struggle to Educate America’s Children, follows more
Mar 14, 2013 1:06 AM Jenni Herrick Books