Education

news1_school.jpg.jpe

Isn’t it time that we re-think how we fund our schools? more

May 31, 2016 4:29 PM News 7 Comments

brunch.jpg.jpe

Brunch with the Barons, a historical beer event, is comingto Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery on Saturday, June 18.Forest Home Cemetery is the resting place for many ofMilwaukee’s beer barons. Brunch with the Barons brings their lives a.. more

May 26, 2016 5:51 PM Around MKE

mkeshare.jpg.jpe

The Tool Shed, a locally owned Milwaukee erotic boutique, issponsoring Milwaukee SHARE (Sexual HealthAnd Relationship Education). The weeklong sexuality education event runs April 3 throughApril 10, and will focus on provid.. more

Mar 4, 2016 8:01 PM Around MKE

publicmuseum.jpg.jpe

The Milwaukee Public Museum is offering free entry on Thursday, March 3. The promotion is a part of Kohl's "Thank You Thursday".As is the case with many promotions, not everything is fully free. There will be a charge to see the "Ultimate Dinosaur.. more

Mar 3, 2016 8:30 PM Around MKE

peacecorps.jpg.jpe

peacecorps.gov

Youcan change lives—including your own—by serving with the Peace Corps, aone-of-a-kind international, life-changing organization that works at agrassroots level to tackle pressing issues around the globe. More than 215,000Americans have volunt.. more

Aug 10, 2015 8:14 PM Sponsored Content

rtr377sc.jpg.jpe

That should be an easy question to answer. Right? The executiveresidence in Maple Bluff, in suburban Madison. Or maybe not. He’s got a homein Wauwatosa, which he bought when he was Milwaukee County executive. Aquick check of his voting re.. more

Feb 19, 2015 5:48 PM Expresso 46 Comments

issue_voucherschools_thinkstock.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

A Wisconsin Assembly school accountability bill has nothing to do with raising student performance or making schools more transparent or accountable. It would allow voucher and charter schools to take a different student performance test an... more

Jan 13, 2015 11:03 PM Expresso 17 Comments

curtains_skylightding.jpg.jpe

Photo by Mark Frohna

The Skylight Music Theatre has been rolling through its production of The Wizard of Oz . It’s difficult to imagine a more familiar story than the old standard modern fairy tale that Skylight is bringing to its main stage. It’s nice to know they’re.. more

Nov 28, 2014 2:00 PM Theater

aroundmke_holidazzletreelighting_bayshoretowncenter.jpg.jpe

Glendale’s BayshoreTown Center (5800 N. Bayshore Dr.) will kick off the holiday season with itsannual Holidazzletree lighting ceremony Saturday, Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Witness the fantastic40-foot live Balsam tree illuminate the night and then enjo.. more

Nov 21, 2014 9:02 PM Around MKE

wehrfireside03.jpg.jpe

Jul 2, 2014 8:58 PM Around MKE

20121130__education~p1.jpg.jpe

It’s taken a quarter of a century, but Republican taxpayers around the state and some of their representatives are finally starting to realize they’ve been hoodwinked by their own party’s flimflam more

Jun 4, 2014 5:11 PM Taking Liberties 15 Comments

2013coverphoto.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1906, the nonprofit Children’s Outing Association (COA) serves Milwaukee children and families by offering educational and development programming throughout the year at its more

May 15, 2014 1:09 AM Expresso

70881_fond du lac high.jpg.jpe

Because the loudest critics of education don’t really like either teachers or kids very much, those two groups usually receive the most condemnation for the failings of our more

Apr 2, 2014 4:46 PM Taking Liberties

1044587_615679228444172_219974978_n.jpg.jpe

Founded in 1986 by a group of Milwaukee Public Schools classroom teachers, the independent publisher Rethinking Schools (1001 E. Keefe Ave.) began offering a freely distributed newspaper more

Oct 20, 2013 6:19 PM Expresso

mothnight_01.jpg.jpe

The Wehr Nature Center has created “FiresideFridays” for July and August to give guests family friendly educational naturehikes ending with a campfire treat. The programs include “firefly fun” on July12, “twilight travelers” on July 26.. more

Jul 12, 2013 12:00 PM Around MKE

news.jpg.jpe

Is Wisconsin providing each child a “sound basic education,” as required by the state constitution?If you’re a low-income student more

May 21, 2013 9:19 PM Expresso

800px-wisconsin_state_capitol_pillars.jpg.jpe

Are taxpayers reallygetting their bang for their buck when it comes to funding school vouchers? The short answer fromthe Forward Institute is no. The new, progressivepublic policy research organization released its comprehensive report toda.. more

May 15, 2013 6:41 PM Daily Dose

In post-Katrina New Orleans, the battle to educate children has been anything but easy. Author Sarah Carr’s new book, Hope Against Hope: Three Schools, One City, and the Struggle to Educate America’s Children, follows more

Mar 14, 2013 1:06 AM Books

