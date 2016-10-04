RSS

Edward Arron

In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more

Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music’s season kicked off with a program of Bach and Brahms at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. more

Sep 22, 2015 9:44 PM Classical Music

Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, celebrated the beginning of its tenth anniversary season last week in concerts at the Conservatory of Music. Frank Almond’s steadfast commitment to this series has been impressive. He ha... more

Oct 23, 2013 12:43 AM Classical Music

