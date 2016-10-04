Edward Arron
Frankly Music’s Terrific Season Opener
In their latest concert, the Frankly Music ensemble brilliantly performed chamber pieces by Joseph Haydn, Max Reger and Johannes Brahms. Also, the MSO under Assistant Conductor Yaniv Dinur welcomed the great violinst Itzhak Perlman for Max ... more
Oct 4, 2016 4:07 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Frankly Music opens Season with Bach, Brahms
Frankly Music’s season kicked off with a program of Bach and Brahms at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church. more
Sep 22, 2015 9:44 PM Rick Walters Classical Music
Milwaukee’s Extraordinary Chamber Music Series
Frankly Music, Milwaukee’s best chamber music series, celebrated the beginning of its tenth anniversary season last week in concerts at the Conservatory of Music. Frank Almond’s steadfast commitment to this series has been impressive. He ha... more
Oct 23, 2013 12:43 AM Rick Walters Classical Music