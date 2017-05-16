RSS

Edward Elgar

edodewaartbyjessewillems.jpg.jpe

The MSO had a successful concert with works of Mozart, Beethoven and Elgar. Dutch pianist Ronald Brautigam was the guest soloist. more

May 16, 2017 3:04 PM Classical Music

msologo.jpg.jpe

Guest conductor David Danzmayr led the Enigma Variations with the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra last Saturday evening—the latter an excellent and evolved ensemble that sounded terrific and sophisticated throughout the performance. more

Nov 8, 2016 3:11 PM Classical Music

classical.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra Music Director Edo de Waart conducted his last concert of the season last weekend. I cannot help but repeat some of the same thoughts previously written about his transforming impact on more

May 7, 2014 1:10 AM Classical Music

the-macallan-bravo-series-presents-grand-finale-of-edo-de-waart-festival_3.jpg.jpe

This weekend Edo DeWaart will conduct the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra in three wonderful works in place of the originally scheduled concert-length Mahler Sixth Symphony. The program will begin with Richard Wagner’s enchanting Siegfried Idy... more

May 1, 2014 5:44 PM Classical Music

dewaart.jpg.jpe

Edward Elgar’s monumental The Dream of Gerontius is a repertory staple in Britain, but is not often heard in the U.S. Before last weekend, the last Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra performance was in 1980. Though the more

Jun 5, 2013 5:33 PM Classical Music

Two little-known works by British composers comprised the last concert of the Frankly Music season, heard last week at Wisconsin Lutheran College. I wish other leaders in the community in various disciplines could speak as well as Frank Alm... more

Apr 26, 2012 12:00 AM Classical Music

SOCIAL UPDATES