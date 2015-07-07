Edward Flynn
The LGBT Brain Drain
Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more
Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Paul Masterson Hear Me Out 1 Comments
Driving While Black in Milwaukee—The Victims Speak Out
Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more
Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 5 Comments
A Big Boot Drops on Police Misconduct
One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more
Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 4 Comments
Targeting Police Chief Edward Flynn
Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more
Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
From a War Zone Veteran
The recent battle between the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Police Chief Ed Flynn has prompted... more
Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Lady Elgin: RISING TIDE at Kohler Arts
150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more
Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Issue of the Week: Driver's Certificates
Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more
Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Expresso 2 Comments