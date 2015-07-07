RSS

Edward Flynn

mylgbtpov_prideflag.jpg.jpe

Paul Masterson discusses the socio-political motivators for LGBT flight from Wisconsin. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:56 PM Hear Me Out 1 Comments

bmrmwxkciaawddm.jpg.jpe

Last Thursday’s Milwaukee Fire and Police Commission meeting was adjourned when demonstrators showed up to demand the release of the name of the Milwaukee police more

Sep 11, 2014 9:19 PM Expresso 5 Comments

handcuffed-620x412.jpg.jpe

One of the greatest inequities tolerated in urban America has been the white community’s acceptance of the totally unacceptable ways that the police treat people more

Aug 12, 2014 4:44 PM Taking Liberties 4 Comments

flynn.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee Police Chief Edward Flynn and his department have been taking a terrible beating lately. No one has to point out the irony of that sentence... more

Oct 10, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties

blogimage19088.jpe

The recent battle between the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Police Chief Ed Flynn has prompted... more

Jun 26, 2012 12:00 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

150 years ago, a colossal shipwreck profoundly affected the city of Milwaukee. Roughly 300 people died. It is said that 1,000 were orphaned by the sinking. Last September, on the 150th anniversary of the sinking, there was a staged reading of a .. more

Jun 21, 2011 3:47 PM Theater

Itseems like a logical vote for any lawmaker: mandate that all driverspass a written and road test before th,Expresso more

Jun 24, 2009 12:00 AM Expresso 2 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES