Edward Morgan
Next Act's 'unSilent Night' Combines Old-Time Radio and Human Drama on Christmas Eve
Next Act Theatre premieres John Kishline and Edward Morgan’s holiday piece, unSilent Night, through Dec. 11. more
Nov 22, 2016 3:16 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
A Divo’s Final Performance
Next Act Theatre’s production of William Luce’s Bravo, Caruso! is a charming foray into the humanity of one of opera’s greatest tenors, Enrico Caruso. David Cecsarini and Christopher Tramantana bring to life the star and his valet with warm... more
Nov 17, 2015 10:27 PM Selena Milewski Theater
Next Act’s ‘Bravo, Caruso’
Next Act Theatre’s upcoming show Bravo, Caruso takes us back to celebrated operatic tenor Enrico Caruso’s (David Cecsarini) last performance on Christmas Eve, 1920. The show replaces John Kishline’s unSilent Night, which has been postponed.... more
Nov 3, 2015 8:42 PM Amanda Sullivan Theater
How Judgments Are Formed
Next Act Theatre opens its season with Yussef El Guindi’s Back of the Throat. Set in New York in the immediate aftermath of 9/11, the play centers on a young Arab American writer being questioned,Theater more
Oct 5, 2015 11:00 AM Selena Milewski Theater
Mamet on Race
David Mamet constructs an intricate exploration of American prejudice and racial dynamics in Race. As produced by Next Act Theatre, it’s a tight little drama that grinds through 90 tense minutes with no intermission and little room to breat... more
Feb 7, 2014 7:19 PM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
The Funniest 'Christmas Carol' Ever?
Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol returns once again during the holidays, reminding us of what the spirit of the season is all about. But unlike our winter’s accompanying cold and ice, this current Milwaukee more
Dec 4, 2013 12:22 AM Harry Cherkinian Theater
Milwaukee Rep Turns Its Sights on 'Assassins'
The Milwaukee Rep opens its Quadracci Powerhouse season with Stephen Sondheim's Assassins. In this oddly themed musical, Lee Harvey Oswald sings alongside John Wilkes... more
Aug 27, 2012 12:00 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
Home Again With John McGivern
John McGivern seems to be glowing a bit more onstage this year than he has in the past. Fresh from winning a Midwest Emmy for The Early Stories, McGivern’s charming presence fills the space of the Milwaukee Rep’s Stiemke Theatre in another holid.. more
Dec 4, 2010 6:22 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater