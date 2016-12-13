Edward Norton
Will Smith Finds Time, Death and Love in ‘Collateral Beauty’
Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more
Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Oscar Predictions
When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more
Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM David Luhrssen I Hate Hollywood
Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)
The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more
Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Grand Budapest Hotel
Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more
Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
The Bourne Legacy
Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more
Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Moonrise Kingdom
Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more
Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Reality or Illusion
Eisenheim the Illusionist (Edward Norton) hardens his face into a mask of intense concentration, holding his audience spellbound in the gas lit darkness of a fin de siecle Vienna theater. The camera glides forward to reveal that the hall is ringe.. more
Jun 14, 2010 2:10 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Little Pride, No Glory
The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more
Oct 25, 2008 4:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood
Fight Club
Seldom has contemporary society been satirized so brutally, or so well, as in Fight Club (1999). Working from the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, director David Fincher’s midnight black comedy poked savage fun at corporate consumer society along with i.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff I Hate Hollywood