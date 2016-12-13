RSS

Edward Norton

collateralbeauty.jpg.jpe

Along with its uncertain tone, where laughter rear-ends tears in low speed collisions, the screenplay in Will Smith’s new film, Collateral Beauty, groans with unbelievable plot points. Director David Frankel showed a talent for comedy with ... more

Dec 13, 2016 3:29 PM Film Reviews

ihatehollywood_oscarpredictions.jpg.jpe

Courtesy of Matt Lankes. An IFC Films Release.

When nominations for Best Picture were announced, I was confident that Selma would win the Oscar. I was wrong. I’m sure of it now! All indicators point to that sleepy but likeable feat of patience and long-range planning, Boyhood . Itsdirector, t.. more

Feb 5, 2015 8:26 PM I Hate Hollywood

film_birdman.jpg.jpe

The casting for Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance) is perfect for a film focused on the porous line between reality and fantasy. more

Oct 28, 2014 9:40 PM Film Reviews

film.jpg.jpe

Whether merely quirky or strangely compelling, Wes Anderson’s films are among the most distinctive artifacts to emerge from the environs of Hollywood in recent years. Anderson delights in creating new worlds from old material, reshaping the... more

Mar 19, 2014 12:47 AM Film Reviews

blogimage19558.jpe

Bourne without Jason Bourne? It sounds like a Bond movie without James Bond or a Sherlock Holmes... more

Aug 14, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage19015.jpe

Since releasing Rushmore in 1998, director Wes Anderson has refined a peculiar sensibility of whimsy with undertones... more

Jun 19, 2012 12:00 AM Film Reviews

Eisenheim the Illusionist (Edward Norton) hardens his face into a mask of intense concentration, holding his audience spellbound in the gas lit darkness of a fin de siecle Vienna theater. The camera glides forward to reveal that the hall is ringe.. more

Jun 14, 2010 2:10 PM I Hate Hollywood

blogimage11213.jpe

For three days, the crowd at the Harley-Davidson Museum will be more colorful than usual as the venue hosts the Beer City Tattoo Convention. Highlights include daily tattoo contests, seminars on microdermals, displays from area artists and more

Jun 12, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The St. Andrew’s Society gathered at the Wisconsin Club for its 151st annual Robert Burns Anniversary Banquet to honor the Scottish bard. Led by Society President Jon Young,Boris + Doris on the town more

Feb 11, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage4572.jpe

When Barack Obama claimed victory earlier this month, Brother Ali was the first rapper out the gate with a victory track, which was slightly ironic, given that a fury-eyed, Muslim rapper with an infamously ,Today in Milwaukee more

Nov 22, 2008 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

The nighttime football game at the start of Pride and Glory, a contest between aggressive amateurs on a frozen gridiron, sets the wintry tone and suggests the theme. Teams are everything, embracing the families of players lining the stands shou.. more

Oct 25, 2008 4:00 AM I Hate Hollywood

Seldom has contemporary society been satirized so brutally, or so well, as in Fight Club (1999). Working from the novel by Chuck Palahniuk, director David Fincher’s midnight black comedy poked savage fun at corporate consumer society along with i.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM I Hate Hollywood

SOCIAL UPDATES