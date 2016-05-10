RSS

Edward Sharpe And The Magnetic Z

Thursday, May 12 Jam for Jam Music & Camping Festival @ The Concord House, Sullivan Jam for Jamaica is an organization started a decade ago to improve the lives of impoverished Ja,This Week in Milwaukee more

May 10, 2016 3:45 PM This Week in Milwaukee

twim_sylvanesso_b_(byelizabethweinberg2.jpg.jpe

Photo by Elizabeth Weinberg

In its final stretch, Summerfest welcomes Neil Young, The Avett Brothers, Lupe Fiasco, Sylvan Esso and a host of others. more

Jun 30, 2015 9:38 PM This Week in Milwaukee

blogimage18788.jpe

With dreams of a permanent summer of love, Los Angeles musician Alex Ebert of the dance-punk band Ima Robot reinvented himself as his messiah-like alter ego Edward Sharpe and formed a merry band of '60s fetishists. Edward Sharpe & The Magne... more

May 26, 2012 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage5082.jpe

Mar 23, 2010 12:56 PM On Music

blogimage5082.jpe

Even in a good job market, the most difficult to employ are those with a criminal record a What’s your take? Write: editor@shepex.com or comment on this story online at www.ex ,News Features more

Jan 8, 2009 12:00 AM News Features 3 Comments

SOCIAL UPDATES