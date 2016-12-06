Edward Snowden
Protecting Civil Liberties in the Age of Trump
“If you can believe what he tweets, it appears that [Trump] doesn’t really have an appreciation for these basic constitutional principles and who knows how many others.” more
Dec 6, 2016 4:26 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 3 Comments
Standing Up for Democracy
It’s a cruel irony that Pfc. Bradley Manning was sentenced to 35 years in federal prison for revealing information the government wanted to keep secret from the American people about more
Aug 28, 2013 11:55 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties
Closed Circuit
The timing for Closed Circuit’s release couldn’t be better. With Edward Snowden in Russia, the conviction of the U.S. Army’s Wikileaker, vigorous public debate over the NSA’s surveillance program, the Boston Marathon massacre and the Britis... more
Aug 28, 2013 12:38 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
To Repair The Damage Done in NSA Blowup, Start With Clapper
With the conviction of Bradley Manning and asylum granted to Edward Snowden in Russia, it may be time to turn attention away from the controversy over their more
Aug 12, 2013 7:14 PM Joe Conason News Features
On Civil Liberties, Comparing Obama With Bush Is Easy—and Mostly Wrong
Nearly a dozen years after the passage of the Patriot Act—rushed through Congress in an atmosphere of fear and intimidation—informed debate over the balance between more
Jun 17, 2013 5:25 PM Joe Conason News Features