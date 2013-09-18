RSS

Edward Steichen

ae.jpg.jpe

While you can say Carl Sandburg loved the city of Chicago, you can’t say he loved it exclusively. Long associated with Chicago Poems, the 1916 book of poetry that launched Sandburg’s career, the workingman’s poet has not been well known for... more

Sep 18, 2013 1:11 AM A&E Feature 1 Comments

art_rev.jpg.jpe

For most viewers today, color photography is taken for granted in art as in everyday life. This was not always the case, as documented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Color Rush” (through May 19). more

Feb 26, 2013 9:17 PM Visual Arts

art_preview.jpg.jpe

Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more

Feb 11, 2013 1:56 PM Visual Arts

SOCIAL UPDATES