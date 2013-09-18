Edward Steichen
Carl Sandburg and the City of Beer
While you can say Carl Sandburg loved the city of Chicago, you can’t say he loved it exclusively. Long associated with Chicago Poems, the 1916 book of poetry that launched Sandburg’s career, the workingman’s poet has not been well known for... more
Sep 18, 2013 Nathaniel Preus
The Art of Color
For most viewers today, color photography is taken for granted in art as in everyday life. This was not always the case, as documented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s exhibition “Color Rush” (through May 19). more
Feb 26, 2013 Curtis L. Carter
In Living Color
Color pictures are posted on the Internet, social media and even on the ubiquitous cell phone. The 21st century documents every moment in living color, but how and when did this phenomenon begin? The Milwaukee Art more
Feb 11, 2013 Peggy Sue Dunigan