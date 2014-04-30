Edward Winslow
Plugging into MTV
My date was surprised that Jason Powell is not a rock star, so perfectly does he look and sound the part in Plugged In, the wonderful Danceworks Performance Company more
Apr 30, 2014 12:19 AM John Schneider Classical Music
What Would Devo Do?
Jason Powell is having a great spring. In March, the gifted Milwaukee composer/performer gave a celebrated turn as Narrator/Devil in Temptation’s Snare more
Apr 18, 2014 12:58 AM John Schneider Classical Music
A Cast of Hundreds and a Plethora of Puppets
An angry child throws a tantrum and demolishes his room. Magically, his broken possessions come to life and castigate him for the way he’s treated them. He flees to the back yard where the trees, insects and small more
Feb 12, 2014 1:30 AM John Schneider A&E Feature
When Arts ‘Intersect’: Danceworks Performance Company showcases inter-arts
Danceworks Performance Company is a Milwaukee laboratory and showcase for inter-arts performance. “Intersect,” running Nov. 15-24 at the Danceworks Studio Theatre (1661 N. Water St.), will offer five such more
Nov 6, 2013 12:55 AM John Schneider Classical Music