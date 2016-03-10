RSS

Ee-Sane

479704_10153987741171667_3480273484540789474_n.jpg.jpe

Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find.. more

Mar 10, 2016 12:00 PM Theater

diningout.jpg.jpe

The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more

Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Dining Out

dogseesgod_0171lg-2.jpg.jpe

Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more

Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Theater

dining out.jpg.jpe

Perhaps the area around the intersection of Brady and Farwell should be called Little Bangkok as there are so many Thai restaurants in the neighborhood. EE-Sane, Jow Nai Fouquet, Mai Thai and Thai-Namite have been more

May 1, 2013 5:17 PM Dining Preview

shortorder.jpg.jpe

Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one more

Nov 28, 2012 12:40 PM Dining Preview

Plenty of UW-Milwaukee students over the years have been introduced to the wonders of Thai food through EE Sane, an unassuming storefront that houses one of the city’s largest Thai menus. Options include squash curry, fresh spring rolls wit... more

Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2010

blogimage7999.jpe

%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more

Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview 1 Comments

EE Sane 1806 N. Farwell Ave. 224-8284 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more

Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2008

SOCIAL UPDATES