Ee-Sane
An Intimate Two-Character Irish Romance
Oscar Wilde once said that youth is wasted on the young. Douglas Adams once said life is wasted on the living. Love is never wasted on anyone, though. This month Soulstice Theatre presents the intimate story of a couple of strangers who find.. more
Mar 10, 2016 12:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
Thai Favorites at Elephant Café
The Elephant Café, a sister restaurant to EE-Sane, has an extensive menu using fresh and traditional Thai ingredients and many dishes with ginger and Thai basil. more
Mar 11, 2015 12:26 AM Alisa Malavenda Dining Out
Dog Sees God in Waukesha
Waukesha’sOutskirts Theatre Company opens the first show of its inaugural seasonthis month as it presents Bert V. Royals’ Dog Sees God: Confessions of aTeenage Blockhead. It’s an interesting choice for an opening show—acoming of age story with.. more
Aug 8, 2014 8:45 AM Russ Bickerstaff Theater
New in Milwaukee’s Little Bangkok
Perhaps the area around the intersection of Brady and Farwell should be called Little Bangkok as there are so many Thai restaurants in the neighborhood. EE-Sane, Jow Nai Fouquet, Mai Thai and Thai-Namite have been more
May 1, 2013 5:17 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
EE-Sane’s Tender Meat Salad
Larb is a minced meat salad commonly found in Isan, Laos, and northern Thailand. Thai larb, which varies from the Isan and Laos versions, combines herbs, onions and hot chilies. It is common on many local Thai menus, but one more
Nov 28, 2012 12:40 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
EE Sane
Plenty of UW-Milwaukee students over the years have been introduced to the wonders of Thai food through EE Sane, an unassuming storefront that houses one of the city’s largest Thai menus. Options include squash curry, fresh spring rolls wit... more
Oct 20, 2010 12:00 AM None - Do Not Delete Best of Milwaukee 2010
EE-Sane’s Taste of Thailand, Laos
%uFFFDYou might not guess it based on the sparse setting, but EE-Sane offers some of the best Southeast Asian food in Milwaukee. The small restaurant, which specializes in items from Thailand and Laos, i,Dining Out more
Sep 16, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 1 Comments
BEST THAI RESTAURANT
EE Sane 1806 N. Farwell Ave. 224-8284 City Lights ,Best Of The City - Dining more
Apr 10, 2008 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Best of Milwaukee 2008