"Eggs Benedict

How the threat of funding cutbacks by right-wing philanthropists threatens public discourse. more

May 16, 2017 4:37 PM My LGBTQ POV

Along with several dozen Milwaukee Art Museum members, ARCW staff and the tour’s sponsor, Joe Pabst, Paul Masterson viewed “Art AIDS America" in Chicago’s Alphawood Gallery. He recounts this recent trip. more

Mar 14, 2017 2:35 PM My LGBTQ POV

Niki Johnson is an artist and curator. She’s an advocate for dialogue and strives to get people engaged in culture happenings. You may know her from her Pope Benedict condom portrait, entitled Eggs Benedict. She’s toured the country with her work,.. more

Feb 10, 2017 4:04 PM Make Milwaukee Rad

On World AIDS Day, Paul Masterson discusses local efforts, past and present, geared toward representing individuals affected by HIV/AIDS in art. more

Nov 29, 2016 2:44 PM My LGBTQ POV

With the theme “Rise Up, Be Visible,” an estimated 1,300 Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin supporters and feminist icon Gloria Steinem celebrated the state chapter’s 80th anniversary and the national organization’s centennial. more

Oct 18, 2016 4:23 PM News Features 3 Comments

The 25-artist exhibit “Threshold,” curated by Niki Johnson of Eggs Benedict fame, graces the Charles Allis Art Museum through Feb. 28. more

Dec 15, 2015 8:28 PM Visual Arts

On Thursday, Aug. 20, at 6:15 p.m., Milwaukee Art Museum will host a panel discussion entitled “Art, AIDS, Religion and Censorship” inspired by Niki Johnson’s Eggs Benedict, a portrait of Pope Benedict XVI crafted out of 17,000 colored c... more

Aug 18, 2015 8:31 PM Visual Arts

Milwaukee seems to have more than its fair share of ugly art controversies. Public outrage over art gets whipped up regularly by small-minded politicians and right-wing radio. more

Jul 7, 2015 11:01 PM Taking Liberties 7 Comments

Portrait Society Gallery (The Marshall Building, 207 E. Buffalo St., suite 526) is a mini-museum of marvels under the guidance of Debra Brehmer, who stretches the portrait theme beyond, and then some, succeeding where more

Jul 1, 2013 4:53 PM Visual Arts

Spring Gallery Night brought chilly winds, yet the crowds discovered their untiring enthusiasm for Milwaukee art, so the galleries and venues were filled. Numerous people ventured to see “ Eggs Benedict more

Apr 22, 2013 8:18 PM Visual Arts

The 2013 Spring Gallery Night and Day, April 19-20, explores themes reflecting life’s transitions, including the expectation of cold and rain ending in time for the popular weekend event. After 25 years, the quarterly art more

Apr 17, 2013 6:44 PM Visual Arts

Now that Republicans are in charge they’re supposedly focusing like a laser beam on creating 250,000 jobs by the end of Gov. Scott Walker’s first term.So why are the bills being circulated by state Rep. Joel Kleefisch (R-Oconomowoc) focused... more

Jan 5, 2011 12:00 AM Expresso 4 Comments

