RSS

Egypt

thepoisenedwell.jpg.jpe

Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more

Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM Books

bookreview_dawningmoonofthemind.jpg.jpe

Archaeologist Susan Brind Morrow doesn’t see extraterrestrials or advanced science in the hieroglyphs, but poetry most profound. more

Jun 14, 2016 4:21 PM Books

This week will be a fateful one for Egypt. Its firstpost-revolution president, Mohamed Morsi, just granted himself sweeping powers.Many in the judiciary have pushed back. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square.And now Morsi is rushing through a v.. more

Nov 29, 2012 8:24 PM Daily Dose

paintedcaves.jpg.jpe

The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more

Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM Local Music

blogimage18942.jpe

In the 1800s, deciphering hieroglyphics was the great and much-publicized goal of scholarship, much as finding life on Mars is for science in the 2000s. Cracking the Egyptian Code is the fascinating account of the Frenchman who finally deci... more

Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM Books

blogimage16396.jpe

The names of ancient monarchs are mostly dead letters in old books. They are powerless and forgotten... more

Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM A&E Feature 2 Comments

blogimage7197.jpe

Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more

Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Daily Dose

blogimage5886.jpe

Sep 28, 2010 3:11 PM On Music

SHOP 1918 E. Capitol Drive 414-962-4030 Runners-up:,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 16, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

blogimage7197.jpe

The Milwaukee Brewers continue their three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals tonight with a 7:05 p.m. game at Miller Park.,Today in Milwaukee more

Jul 8, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

 Least Competent Criminals  (1) In December, The Sun ,Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird more

Mar 18, 2009 12:00 AM Around MKE

SOCIAL UPDATES