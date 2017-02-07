Egypt
The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East (Oxford University Press), by Roger Hardy
Experts on each of the nations included in Roger Hardy’s chronicle of Middle East politics, The Poisoned Well: Empire and its Legacy in the Middle East, will probably find something omitted or amiss in his country-by-country assessment. Eve... more
Feb 7, 2017 2:41 PM David Luhrssen Books
The Dawning Moon of the Mind: Unlocking the Pyramid Texts (Farrar, Straus and Giroux), by Susan Brind Morrow
Archaeologist Susan Brind Morrow doesn’t see extraterrestrials or advanced science in the hieroglyphs, but poetry most profound. more
Jun 14, 2016 4:21 PM David Luhrssen Books
Egyptian Blogger and Activist Wael Abbas to Speak at UWM Tonight
This week will be a fateful one for Egypt. Its firstpost-revolution president, Mohamed Morsi, just granted himself sweeping powers.Many in the judiciary have pushed back. Protesters are back in Tahrir Square.And now Morsi is rushing through a v.. more
Nov 29, 2012 8:24 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose
Arab-American, Ancient-Modern Rock
The self-titled debut album by Painted Caves has become a quiet local sensation, gathering significant airtime on WMSE along with spins on Radio Milwaukee. The group is a collaboration between songwriter Ali Lubbad more
Nov 14, 2012 4:09 PM David Luhrssen Local Music
Cracking the Egyptian Code: The Revolutionary Life of Jean-Francois Champollion (Oxford University Press), by Andrew Robinson
In the 1800s, deciphering hieroglyphics was the great and much-publicized goal of scholarship, much as finding life on Mars is for science in the 2000s. Cracking the Egyptian Code is the fascinating account of the Frenchman who finally deci... more
Jun 11, 2012 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books
'The Search for the Last Queen of Egypt' Comes to Milwaukee
The names of ancient monarchs are mostly dead letters in old books. They are powerless and forgotten... more
Oct 12, 2011 12:00 AM David Luhrssen A&E Feature 2 Comments
TONIGHT: From Milwaukee To Cairo
Check out a panel at Cream City Collectives tonight. “From Milwaukee to Cairo: A Talkback on the Uprisings in the Middle East” features a panel of four Milwaukeeans and one Egyptian, all of whom were in the Mideast during this spring's histori.. more
Aug 17, 2011 6:56 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose
