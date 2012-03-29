RSS

The Eight And American Modernism

blogimage7505.jpe

It\'s easy to see why the Milwaukee event promoter DJ Heathen became a mixtape DJ. His voice is a bullhornenthusiastic, full-lunged and incessantand on his latest project, <em>#Watch MKE</em>, he proves himself Milwaukee\'s answer to DJ Khaled, a .. more

Mar 29, 2012 7:30 PM On Music

The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has developed a respectable standard of theatre over the years. When founding any theatre company, there’s no question that everyone involved would like to see the entity live long beyond their retirement. As th.. more

Oct 16, 2011 11:26 AM Theater

blogimage7268.jpe

Before Conrad Plymouth was a five-piece band, it was the alias of just one guy, Christopher Porterfield, a singer-songwriter who probably still gets called “Conrad” on occasion. The band is Porterfield's primary musical outlet these days, but f.. more

Sep 7, 2011 2:00 PM On Music

Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedio.. more

May 21, 2011 7:46 PM Theater

blogimage7505.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7427.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jul 28, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage7268.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jul 15, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6901.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jun 16, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6835.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jun 10, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage6824.jpe

The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more

Jun 9, 2009 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

Racine's Over Our Head Players have been hosting an annual series of comic shorts for a few years now. For reasons which are either extremely obvious or impossibly arcane, the group refers to the annual shorts program as Theatre/Schmeatre-.. more

Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Theater

SOCIAL UPDATES