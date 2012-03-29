The Eight And American Modernism
DJ Heathen Brings the City Together on
It\'s easy to see why the Milwaukee event promoter DJ Heathen became a mixtape DJ. His voice is a bullhornenthusiastic, full-lunged and incessantand on his latest project, <em>#Watch MKE</em>, he proves himself Milwaukee\'s answer to DJ Khaled, a .. more
Mar 29, 2012 7:30 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Honoring Ruth Schudson
The Milwaukee Chamber Theatre has developed a respectable standard of theatre over the years. When founding any theatre company, there’s no question that everyone involved would like to see the entity live long beyond their retirement. As th.. more
Oct 16, 2011 11:26 AM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
A Stripped-Down Side of Conrad Plymouth
Before Conrad Plymouth was a five-piece band, it was the alias of just one guy, Christopher Porterfield, a singer-songwriter who probably still gets called “Conrad” on occasion. The band is Porterfield's primary musical outlet these days, but f.. more
Sep 7, 2011 2:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
Broadminded Does Families
Anne, Stacy, Melissa and Megan return to the Alchemist Theatre next month for their latest sketch comedy show Blood Is Thicker Than Liquor. It’s family comedy which might not actually be . . . y’know . . . “family comedy.” Family is such a tedio.. more
May 21, 2011 7:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater
The Eight and American Modernisms
The nine artists represented in the Milwaukee Art Museum’s latest featured exhibit, “The Eight and American Modernisms,” and its companion exhibition, “The Artistic Furniture of Charles Rohlfs,” were not only painters, but au more
Aug 4, 2009 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Another Helping of Schmeatre
Racine's Over Our Head Players have been hosting an annual series of comic shorts for a few years now. For reasons which are either extremely obvious or impossibly arcane, the group refers to the annual shorts program as Theatre/Schmeatre-.. more
Dec 31, 1969 11:00 PM Shepherd Express Staff Theater