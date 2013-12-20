Eitc
Issue of the Week: The Fair Wage Movement
Why Paul Ryan Is Rebranding That Old ‘Compassionate Conservatism’
Nobody in Washington talks much about the poor in America these days, even though they are more and more with us in the economic aftermath of the Great Recession. Perhaps that is why more
Walker’s Budget Weakens Programs for the Poor
One of the main features of Gov. Scott Walker’s biennial state budget is a $343 million income tax cut that will primarily go to the wealthiest Wisconsinites. more
Ryan's Blurred Vision: What the 'New' Republican Budget Reveals (and Conceals)
Someone needs to tell Paul Ryan that his party—and the economic platform of austerity and plutocracy he crafted for it—lost a national election last year. Someone also needs to tell the Wisconsin Republican that he still chairs more
