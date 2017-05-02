El Canaveral
Branch Out with Unique Mexican Meals
Mexican cuisine has become just as ubiquitous as beer and brats in Milwaukee. The Latino community on the South Side is at the heart of the Mexican dining scene, but restaurants serving up Mexican and Mexican-inspired food are dotted all ov... more
May 2, 2017 2:20 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
El Canaveral’s Tasty Birria
Birria is a soup/stew found on the menus of many authentic Mexican restaurants. It can be prepared with any type of meat. Most local restaurants use goat, but El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) prepares it with lamb. more
Nov 15, 2012 2:58 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Canaveral Offers True Mexican Flavor
The outdoor patio at El Canaveral (2501 W. Greenfield Ave.) is a favorite summer spot, complementing the vintage corner tavern with a rare blue-and-white Schlitz mosaic mounted on an outdoor wall. Regular customers return for the fine Mexic... more
Aug 23, 2011 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview
El Canaveral’s Mexican Charm
In the area south of National Avenue, between First and 35th streets, there is no shortage of authentic Mexican restaurants. Instead of following in the footsteps of big, popular venues like La Perla and La Fuente, these restaurants cater t... more
Sep 1, 2010 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview