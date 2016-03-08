El Fuego
A Kiss From Old Mexico
Step inside El Beso Mexican Restaurant in Greenfield and you will almost feel as if you’ve been transported to Old Mexico. It’s not just about the ambiance that makes this establishment a winner, though. El Beso is owned and operated by the... more
Mar 8, 2016 3:31 PM Susan Harpt Grimes Dining Out
It’s Time for Outdoor Dining
Places for outdoor dining in Milwaukee more
Jun 22, 2015 10:01 PM Alisa Malavenda Eat/Drink
El Fuego’s Mexican and Tex-Mex Menu
El Fuego is a fun Mexican restaurant with a large menu. more
Jun 9, 2015 8:36 PM Lacey Muszynski Dining Out
UWM looking to add ice hockey?
This article from the JS says that included in the $87,000 study about whether or not UW-Milwaukee should add football is that they're also considering adding men's and women's ice hockey.The same sentence mentions lacrosse and rugby, but for som.. more
Nov 3, 2011 2:27 AM Shepherd Express Staff More Sports
El Fuego Mexican Restaurant Delights with Food, Decor
Withfew windows facing the street and an entryway comprised of heavy woodendoors, the exterior of El Fuego resembles an oversized Spanish Colonialhacienda. Inside,however, things change dramatically.,None more
Aug 5, 2009 12:00 AM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview 32 Comments