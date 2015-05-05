RSS

El Greco Family Restaurant

441861000.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee is home to several Greek restaurants serving food 24 hours a day. more

May 5, 2015 8:52 PM Eat/Drink

plantains.jpg.jpe

A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more

Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES