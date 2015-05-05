RSS
El Greco Family Restaurant
24-Hour Greek Restaurants
Milwaukee is home to several Greek restaurants serving food 24 hours a day. more
May 5, 2015 8:52 PM Emily Patti Eat/Drink
Finding Ethnic Breakfasts in Milwaukee
A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more
Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
SOCIAL UPDATES
Thanks for signing up!