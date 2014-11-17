El Pintor
Interpol w/ Hundred Waters @ The Pabst Theater
The funny thing about the fickle affections of the listening public, however, is that sometimes it can be won back just as quickly as it’s lost. more
Nov 17, 2014 11:17 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Interpol to Play the Pabst Theater Nov. 15
The best band of the 2000s post-punk revival until they weren't anymore, Interpol has announced plans for to release a new album in September, El Pintor , their fourth attempt to top their 2002 debut Turn on The Bright Lights (the upcoming album's.. more
Jul 14, 2014 1:19 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nice Nice w/ Tracksmith
The Portland rock duo Nice Nice titled its newest album, out this month on the venerable Warp records, Extra Wow , which seems fitting for a record that doubles down on the sonic spectacle. Without compromising the raw power of their more
Apr 12, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee