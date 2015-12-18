RSS

El Rey

tamale.jpg.jpe

Thinkstock

Nothing can replace lovingly prepared, homemade Christmas tamales. But these five spots come close. more

Dec 18, 2015 10:00 AM Dining Out

 Onetheme running through the text of The Godfather: The Official Motion PictureArchives (published by Insight Editions) is that nothing panned out asoriginally planned—and how may have been for the best. The Godfather's producers tappedover.. more

Oct 19, 2012 2:28 PM I Hate Hollywood

,Best of Milwaukee 2009 more

Nov 15, 2009 12:00 AM Best of Milwaukee 2009

123672956649b6fede26127.jpg.jpe

Tableswere added in January when a neighboring wine merchant moved out. Theseating is very casual, in the spirit of the oyster bar. The menu hasseen the addition of a dozen grilled seafood entr%uFFFDes, as,Dining Out more

Mar 11, 2009 12:00 AM Dining Preview

SOCIAL UPDATES