El Salvador Restaurant
GGOOLLDD Offer a Better Kind of Synth-Pop on Their Debut EP, "$TANDARD$"
Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more
Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Finding Ethnic Breakfasts in Milwaukee
A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more
Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Jamie Lee Rake Dining Preview
Salvadoran Specialties
Milwaukee’s only Central American restaurant is the aptly named El Salvador (2316 S. Sixth St.), located in the shadow of St. Josaphat’s basilica. The menu includes Salvadoran specialties like salpicón, an interesting more
Nov 1, 2012 1:34 PM Jeff Beutner Dining Preview