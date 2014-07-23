RSS

El Salvador Restaurant

Let’stalk about chillwave for a quick second. Remember chillwave? It was a style of lo-fisynth-pop so pervasive four years ago that Pitchfork actually started a spinoffsite dedicated to it and its hyper-underground offshoots (RIP Altered Zones).. more

Jul 23, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

A city of Milwaukee’s size and ethnic diversity offers many choices from around the world for lunch and dinner. But for the first meal of the day the pickings get considerably slimmer—unless Canadian bacon is counted more

Jun 25, 2013 11:52 PM Dining Preview

Milwaukee’s only Central American restaurant is the aptly named El Salvador (2316 S. Sixth St.), located in the shadow of St. Josaphat’s basilica. The menu includes Salvadoran specialties like salpicón, an interesting more

Nov 1, 2012 1:34 PM Dining Preview

