El-Shareef

Jan 31, 2017 8:25 PM On Music

One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n.. more

Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM On Music

genesis.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more

Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM On Music

musicgateway_1_mikeregal_maggievaughn.jpg.jpe

Photo by Maggie Vaughn

Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more

Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Music Feature 1 Comments

automatic.jpg.jpe

AUTOMatic

The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more

Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM On Music

pharoah.jpg.jpe

"Same Time"

Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more

Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM On Music

musicgateway_milwaukeerappers.jpg.jpe

Photos: Dave Zylstra/Shepherd Express

Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more

May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Music Feature 19 Comments

onmusic_vangreat.jpg.jpe

Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more

Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM On Music 1 Comments

el_shareef_nonchalant_ep.jpg.jpe

Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more

Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM On Music

_dsc2766.jpg.jpe

There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more

Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

el shareef.jpg.jpe

The shortlist of young Milwaukee rappers preparing to make a mark on the scene is a whole lot less short than it was just a couple of years ago, thanks to a fresh crop of local rappers taking all the right cues from contemporaries like Kendrick La.. more

Aug 26, 2014 3:00 PM On Music

e.l milwaukee rap.jpg.jpe

Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more

May 30, 2014 8:00 PM On Music

blogimage13463.jpe

Filmed with a scant budget amid considerable studio objections, leaving Alfred Hitchcock to use the crew from his “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” television show to save money, Psycho went on to become one of the director’s most iconi more

Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage13430.jpe

What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker’s high-stakes refusal of $810 mil... more

Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE 1 Comments

The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more

Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Around MKE

blogimage12115.jpe

FLASHFORWARD: The Complete Series, HOUSE, M.D.: Season Six, WHY DID I GET MARRIED TOO, MARMADUKE, HARRY BROWN, SONS OF ANARCHY: Season Two, FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS: The Complete Collection, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, BULL DURHA... more

Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Home Movies

blogimage11911.jpe

Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more

Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM News Features 9 Comments

blogimage10836.jpe

Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought more

May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

blogimage10719.jpe

It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more

Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM Film Reviews

blogimage10591.jpe

The proliferation of spam is the least of the Internet’s problems. In Fatal System Error, the Financial Times’ cyberspace correspondent tells the story of Barrett Lyon, a hacker-turned-computer security consultant. Employed by the wiseguys ... more

Apr 17, 2010 12:00 AM Books

