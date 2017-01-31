El-Shareef
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: El-Shareef & Derelle Rideout, Ju Preach, Hakeem Paragon, Joey Burbs
Jan 31, 2017 8:25 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
El-Shareef Takes it Back to His Birth Year on "Benjamins Talk"
One of Milwaukee's most consistent rappers, El-Shareef is preparing to release a new mixtape with the equally consistent Milwaukee producer Derelle Rideout called Matching Verts, and today he gave us a taste of what the mixtape might hold with a n.. more
Jan 11, 2017 7:18 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Genesis Renji, El-Shareef, Zed Kenzo, Nate Brady, Von Alexander, IshDARR
Milwaukee's rap scene has been in overdrive for the last couple of years, but we do our best to keep up with it. Once again we've rounded up our favorite singles, mixtapes, videos and odds and ends from the last few weeks for our periodic Milwauke.. more
Oct 4, 2016 6:56 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Mike Regal Keeps the Beats Flowing
Since dominating the Miltown Beat Down last year, Mike Regal has emerged as one of the city’s most prominent rap producers. more
Oct 6, 2015 8:04 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 1 Comments
AUTOMatic Channel Black Star on Their New "Arising" EP
The producer/rapper duo AUTOMatic haven't been quite as active over the last few years as they were near the early 2010s, when they were one of the city's more visible hip-hop acts, but they're still at it, and though they're not releasing new mat.. more
Oct 6, 2015 3:30 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Hip-Hop Round-Up: Renz Young, Kewii, El-Shareef, Pharaoh Mac & DMT
Renz Young – “Mannequin” (Produced by Derelle Rideout)Renz Young is fairly new to the Milwaukee rap scene, but already he lays claim to one of the city’s great voices: It’s gruff yet light, with just a whisper of raspiness. His latest track, .. more
Jul 31, 2015 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
The New Face of Milwaukee Rap
Meet 11 rappers leading Milwaukee’s hip-hop renaissance, anchoring a rap scene that’s never been stronger. more
May 19, 2015 9:00 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature 19 Comments
Milwaukee Producer Vincent VanGREAT Leads a Menacing Posse Cut, "Critical Condition"
Few things in rap are more exciting than an old-fashioned posse cut, at least when they're done right. Local producer Vincent VanGREAT's new track "Critical Condition" is one of the good ones, assembling three of the city's most reliable, if often.. more
Feb 2, 2015 9:00 AM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
El-Shareef Gets Grimy on His "Nonchalant EP"
Earlier this year Milwaukee rapper El-Shareef released a head-turning mixtape, Retrospective 2: Freeworld , that played a little like a talent reel, going out of its way to give a sense of the rapper's range and versatility. Now he's released a fo.. more
Oct 22, 2014 2:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Wave Chapelle and the Benefits of a Strong Co-Sign
There’s a surplus of talent bubbling in the Milwaukeerap scene right now, including probably about a dozen or so truly deserving rappersall trying to position themselves for a big break. Wave Chapelle has a leg upover all of them. After movin.. more
Sep 22, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Watch Milwaukee Rapper El-Shareef's "Still Trippin" Video
The shortlist of young Milwaukee rappers preparing to make a mark on the scene is a whole lot less short than it was just a couple of years ago, thanks to a fresh crop of local rappers taking all the right cues from contemporaries like Kendrick La.. more
Aug 26, 2014 3:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee Rapper E.L Offers an Immersive Vision on his 'Retrospective 2' Mixtape
Young Milwaukee rappers are coming up all the time,so it shouldn’t be news that there’s a fresh crop of up and comers looking tomake a name for themselves. That’s always the case. Still it’s hard not to lookat the burgeoning talent in the scene.. more
May 30, 2014 8:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Psycho
Filmed with a scant budget amid considerable studio objections, leaving Alfred Hitchcock to use the crew from his “Alfred Hitchcock Presents” television show to save money, Psycho went on to become one of the director’s most iconi more
Jan 2, 2011 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Stick a Fork in It: 2010 News Quiz
What can we say about a year that included an earthquake in Haiti, a 500-year flood in Milwaukee and a political firestorm at all levels of government? 2010 provided plenty of drama (Gov.-elect Scott Walker’s high-stakes refusal of $810 mil... more
Dec 29, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Kaiser Around MKE 1 Comments
Cocoa with the Clauses
The Milwaukee Holiday Lights Festival welcomes Santa and Mrs. Claus to Cathedral Square Park, Saturday, December 11 from 11am until 2pm, for Cocoa with the Clauses presented by Madison Medical Affiliates. With a few elves at their side, the... more
Dec 11, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Around MKE
Out on Blu-ray/DVD
FLASHFORWARD: The Complete Series, HOUSE, M.D.: Season Six, WHY DID I GET MARRIED TOO, MARMADUKE, HARRY BROWN, SONS OF ANARCHY: Season Two, FLIGHT OF THE CONCHORDS: The Complete Collection, ANCHORMAN: THE LEGEND OF RON BURGUNDY, BULL DURHA... more
Sep 6, 2010 12:00 AM Lisa Miller Home Movies
The Racists Return
Among the most revealing aspects of life during the Obama presidency is the panoply of responses to a black family in the White House. What made so many of us proud of our country on Jan. 20, 2009, has increasingly provoked expressions of h... more
Aug 18, 2010 12:00 AM Joe Conason News Features 9 Comments
Mo’Nique
Who knew Mo’Nique could act? Before last year, the plus-sized comedienne was best known for starring in the “Moesha” spinoff “The Parkers” and appearing in films like Soul Plane and Phat Girlz . While she brought more
May 8, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
The Girl by the Lake
It’s not just the body of a teenage girl found near the water that will remind some of us of “Twin Peaks.” The Italian film The Girl by the Lake (La Ragazza del Lago) unfolds in a small town nestled amid mountains and woods, an idyllic s more
Apr 28, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Film Reviews
Fatal System Error: The Hunt for the New Crime Lords Who are Bringing Down the Internet (Public Affairs), by Joseph Menn
The proliferation of spam is the least of the Internet’s problems. In Fatal System Error, the Financial Times’ cyberspace correspondent tells the story of Barrett Lyon, a hacker-turned-computer security consultant. Employed by the wiseguys ... more
Apr 17, 2010 12:00 AM David Luhrssen Books