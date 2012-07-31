RSS
Elaine Zautke
'Our House' Chronicles Improvements to Home, Heart
Ron Tanner, author of the critically acclaimed books Kiss Me, Stranger and A Bed of Nails, debuts another noteworthy title, From Animal House to Our House. Through honest reflection and humor, Tanner recounts his and his then-girlfriend's e... more
Jul 31, 2012 12:00 AM Elaine Zautke Books
Milwaukee Public Museum's Entertaining 'Art and the Animal'
A perfect blend of academic excellence and artistic creativity, the Milwaukee Public Museum's “Art and the Animal” exhibition (through Sept. 3) displays award-winning artwork from the Society of Animal Artists. Members of the society expl more
Jul 3, 2012 12:00 AM Elaine Zautke Visual Arts
