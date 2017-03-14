RSS

Elana Kahn

"Where previously racist rhetoric was looked down upon and sidelined, we now have an administration that has normalized it. This is very dangerous," says Janan Najeeb, president of the Milwaukee Muslim Women's Coalition. Munjed Ahmad, a

Mar 14, 2017 4:45 PM News Features 14 Comments

How disheartening to find out that the Jewish Community Center in Whitefish Bay has again been targeted for a bomb scare, prompting another evacuation. This one, part of a national wave of threats to Jewish centers yesterday, thankfully was not cr

Feb 21, 2017 7:40 PM Daily Dose

Idiosyncratic even by director Alex Cox's standards, the 1987 absurdist spaghetti Western Straight to Hell was scripted and filmed quickly—when a planned Nicaraguan concert tour with Joe Strummer, Elvis Costello and The Pogues was

Jan 8, 2011 12:00 AM Today in Milwaukee

