Elderly
The Gods of Heavenly Punishment (W. W. Norton & Company), by Jennifer Cody Epstein
Jennifer Cody Epstein’s novel begins on a carnival ride, but proceeds to explore William Tecumseh Sherman’s maxim, “War is Hell.” The general added: “There is many a boy here today who looks on war as all glory, but, boys, it is all more
Feb 28, 2013 3:16 PM Thomas J. Hammer Books
The World Until Yesterday: What Can We Learn from Traditional Societies? (Viking Adult), by Jared Diamond
With his bestseller Guns, Germs, and Steel, Jared Diamond stimulated discussion over the forces that have shaped humanity. In The World Until Yesterday, the Pulitzer Prize-winner examines tribal and pre-tribal societies for what they can te... more
Feb 28, 2013 3:09 PM David Luhrssen Books
Renoir Revisited
Poetryorfiction that exto Luncheon of the Boating Party ,Books more
Feb 27, 2008 12:00 AM Aisha Motlani Books
