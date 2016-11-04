RSS

Election

trumpstunner.jpg.jpe

It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more

Nov 4, 2016 7:00 PM Comedy

artk.jpg.jpe

Art Kumbalek talks about the Presidential race. more

Apr 12, 2016 2:47 PM Art for Art's Sake

wisconsin-budget-scott-walker-955fa3c8a1a804c8.jpg.jpe

Wisconsin is lagging behind the nation’s recovery, supports a higherminimum wage and expanded BadgerCare enrollment, and is sick of politicaldivision. So the state’s voters’ defied logic and handed Gov. Scott Walker anothervictory, even thoug.. more

Nov 5, 2014 9:55 PM Daily Dose 1 Comments

vote_news_hands.widea.jpg.jpe

You may have heard that we’ve got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing.. more

Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Daily Dose 4 Comments

We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more

Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM News Features

On the city’s Near South Side, we are recommending JoCasta Zamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She represents her district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women more

Oct 29, 2014 12:48 PM News Features

John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more

Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM News Features

Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more

Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM News Features

bilde.jpg.jpe

We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more

Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM News Features 43 Comments

At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more

Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Taking Liberties 16 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Daily Dose 2 Comments

What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more

Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Expresso 28 Comments

130708195033-pocan-voting-booths-story-top.jpg.jpe

Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more

Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM News Features 10 Comments

walker.jpg.jpe

Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more

Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Taking Liberties 19 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more

Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Expresso 4 Comments

walker-burke.jpg.jpe

I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more

Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Daily Dose 13 Comments

republicans.jpg.jpe

As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more

Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM News Features 8 Comments

0830voterid.jpg.jpe

Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more

Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM News Features 10 Comments

ap_scott_walker_mf_20140124_16x9t_384.jpg.jpe

It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more

Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Taking Liberties 6 Comments

wisconsin-walker-pledge.jpg.jpe

Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more

Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Taking Liberties 20 Comments

View more

SOCIAL UPDATES