Election
This Election in Sports Analogies
It’s tough to make a living as a writer, and some of us have aknack for making it seem damn-near impossible. Sometimes writing about sportspays more than comedy, and priorities ensue. But if Comedy Sportz has taught usnothing besides th.. more
Waltz Across Taxes
Art Kumbalek talks about the Presidential race. more
Apr 12, 2016 2:47 PM art kumbalek Art for Art's Sake
Wisconsin Doubles Down on Scott Walker
Wisconsin is lagging behind the nation’s recovery, supports a higherminimum wage and expanded BadgerCare enrollment, and is sick of politicaldivision. So the state’s voters’ defied logic and handed Gov. Scott Walker anothervictory, even thoug.. more
Nov 5, 2014 9:55 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 1 Comments
Be Ready to Vote on Tuesday, Nov. 4
You may have heard that we’ve got on election on Tuesday,Nov. 4. What you may not have heard is what, exactly, you need tocast a ballot to vote. Fortunately, the state Government Accountability Board hassent out a list of their top 10 thing.. more
Nov 3, 2014 11:17 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 4 Comments
Vote ‘No’ on Transportation Referendum
We are urging Shepherd readers to vote “no” on a binding referendum that would amend the state constitution to protect the Transportation Fund. More accurately, the amendment would protect the highway lobby, which is why we call this th... more
Oct 29, 2014 12:49 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Zamarripa Has Earned Another Term in Office
On the city’s Near South Side, we are recommending JoCasta Zamarripa in Assembly District 8 for re-election. She represents her district very well. Zamarripa has been a strong advocate for women more
Oct 29, 2014 12:48 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Support John Weishan in Assembly District 15
John Weishan is a longtime Milwaukee County supervisor who is seeking to utilize that experience in the state Assembly. District 15 encompasses the western suburbs of Milwaukee more
Oct 29, 2014 12:46 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Support Charlie Fox for Milwaukee County Supervisor
Milwaukee County government is in a state of upheaval right now, thanks to the Chris Abele-backed Act 14, which greatly diminished the role of the Milwaukee County more
Oct 29, 2014 12:42 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features
Mary Burke Must Be Our Next Governor
We enthusiastically support Democrat Mary Burke for governor. Burke has the skills, experience, temperament and values we need in our governor.Burke is a Wisconsinite through more
Oct 29, 2014 12:29 PM Shepherd Express Staff News Features 43 Comments
Covering Up Real Political Facts
At the 2012 Democratic Convention in Charlotte, N.C., I attended a taping of “The Daily Show” where Jon Stewart asked veteran television reporter Tom Brokaw a question I’ve remembered ever since. more
Oct 29, 2014 12:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 16 Comments
Burke-Walker Campaign News You Might Have Missed
Oct 28, 2014 7:41 PM Lisa Kaiser Daily Dose 2 Comments
What I Like About Scott Walker
What I like most about Scott Walker, unfortunately, also happens to be what makes him most dangerous more
Oct 21, 2014 11:13 PM Joel McNally Expresso 28 Comments
Five Referendum Questions on County Ballot
Milwaukee County voters may be in for a bit of a shock when they find five referendum questions on the Nov. 4 general election ballot. One is a statewide more
Oct 21, 2014 10:58 PM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
Walker Blames Victims for His Jobs Failure
Republican Gov. Scott Walker is now adding insult to injury of Wisconsin workers by making an outrageous attempt to shift the blame for his own terrible jobs record to the unemployed victims of his failed policies more
Oct 15, 2014 1:14 PM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 19 Comments
Scott Walker Says ‘It’s Working’ But Are His Policies Working for You?
On the campaign trail, Gov. Scott Walker and his allies keep insisting that “it’s working.” Is that true? Take a look and see if Walker’s Wisconsin is working for you. more
Oct 15, 2014 5:50 AM Lisa Kaiser Expresso 4 Comments
Will Voters Punish or Reward Scott Walker for His Out-of-Touch Views on the Minimum Wage?
I kept shaking my head throughoutFriday’s gubernatorial debate. Scott Walker simply has no clueabout what it’s really like to work for a living.Why is our economy so sluggish?It’s not a jobs problem. It’s a“work” problem, according to .. more
Oct 13, 2014 2:17 PM Shepherd Express Staff Daily Dose 13 Comments
Can Democrats Win on GOP Turf?
As the saying goes, you can’t beat somebody with nobody.It seems that Democrats are taking that to heart this election season and are even running more
Oct 8, 2014 1:02 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 8 Comments
What You Need to Know About the Voter ID Law
Two words stand out in the media coverage of a three-judge ruling requiring Wisconsin voters to provide a photo ID for the Nov. 4 election: “chaos” and “scramble.” Chaos describes the order to more
Sep 24, 2014 3:27 AM Lisa Kaiser News Features 10 Comments
An Absurd Charge of Plagiarism
It shouldn’t be necessary to say this since it has absolutely nothing to do with who should be elected governor in November, but all major candidates hire national political consultants to work more
Sep 24, 2014 3:22 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 6 Comments
Why Walker Is Limping into the November Election
Despite millions of dollars in anonymously funded Republican attack ads and an election eve decision by a Republican appeals court that could disenfranchise many Democrats, the governor’s race is finally focused on what really matters more
Sep 17, 2014 2:13 AM Joel McNally Taking Liberties 20 Comments