Electric Guitars

Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 (Ostinato Records)
Synthesize the Soul: Astro-Atlantic Hypnotica from the Cape Verde Islands 1973-1988 features various artists and documents what happened in the ’70s and ’80s as Cape Verdean musicians traveled to and fro Europe, bringing synthesizers and el... more
Feb 14, 2017 2:23 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Mn’JAM experiment: Live with a Boom
On Live with a Boom, Mn’JAM experiment mixes original music with songs by Radiohead (“Optimistic”) and George Gershwin (“It Ain’t Necessarily So”). Fusion crisscrosses with funk, hip-hop with scat singing, squealing turntables with wa... more
Sep 6, 2016 2:56 PM David Luhrssen Album Reviews
Les Paul’s Homecoming
Les Paul predicted the iPod in 1954 when he proposed a device with no moving parts, small enough to fit into a pocket but able to hold “every song you ever wanted to hear.” Although he never got around to inventing the iPod more
May 28, 2013 9:38 PM David Luhrssen A&E Feature