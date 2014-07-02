Electric Manland
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Scuzzy, Addictive New EP, "Los DJs"
When we last heard from Milwaukee's Sat. Nite Duets, on their 2013 album Electric Manland , they were venturing in some strange new places. That record was utterly wild, a proggy, synth-squiggled freakout dizzy with digressive genre shifts. So did.. more
Jul 2, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Sat. Nite Duets w/ Jaill @ Polish Falcon
There’s nothing wrong with exploring more serious terrain, of course, but it’s something to be thankful for that many of the bands currently making waves on the city’s rock scene have a well-,Concert Reviews more
Oct 28, 2013 12:01 PM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews
Stream Sat. Nite Duets' Wild New LP, "Electric Manland"
Remember when Sat. Nite Duets debuted a few years ago and all anybody could do was compare them to Pavement? It seemed as apt a point of reference as any at the time, but it doesn't even begin to do justice to the hyped-up, jittery, shape-shifting.. more
Oct 24, 2013 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Motion City Soundtrack
Some fortunate early tours with Blink-182 led the Minneapolis emo-pop-punk band Motion City Soundtrack to collaborations with Mark Hoppus, who produced their second album, 2005’s Commit This to Memory , as well as their latest more
Apr 9, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee
Evan Christian
Evan Christian’s commitment to mastering the flamenco guitar is so great that he moved to Spain to study the craft. That’s not to say that his playing is completely grounded in tradition, though. In the studio, he pairs his flamenco guitar ... more
Jan 27, 2010 12:00 AM Shepherd Express Staff Today in Milwaukee