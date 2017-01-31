RSS

Electronic Music

Peter J Woods’ new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music. more

Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Local Music

Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee’s long-running MELT concert series. more

Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Concert Reviews

My Morning Jacket’s Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together. more

Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM This Week in Milwaukee

On You Are I Am We Are, Colleen Webb and her idiosyncratic, semi-unplugged band, Casual Vocals, expand upon the album’s predecessor’s bounty of musical hooks. The best of You Are finds Webb and her collaborators bringing together disparate ... more

Jul 19, 2016 4:04 PM Album Reviews

In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee’s electronic music scene. more

Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Local Music

Producer Tyler St Clair’s CAUTION, Milwaukee’s latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off. more

Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Local Music

The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output. more

Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Music Feature

Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts. more

Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Music Feature

The new EP, Wake Up, by noaccordion (nom de plume of Bay Area musician Onah Indigo), features rhythmically spoken vocals as well as a number of acoustic and electronic instruments in sparse arrangements. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:48 PM Album Reviews

In her new album, Mentals, Bay Area musician Onah Indigo turns to composer Eric Satie for inspiration. All six tracks are instrumental adaptations of his piano works. more

Aug 4, 2015 5:42 PM Album Reviews

Photos: Maggie Vaughn/Shepherd Express

While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards. more

Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Concert Reviews 2 Comments

Photo credit: Melissa Miller

Rock pioneer Todd Rundgren defied expectations with a night of individualistic electronic dance music. more

Apr 22, 2015 10:35 AM Concert Reviews 9 Comments

Courtesy of Paul Demix

Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club. more

Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Concert Reviews

Derek Rickert

Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene. more

Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Local Music

Stop me if you’ve heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he’s not the first musician to take .. more

Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM On Music

March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he’s the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M.. more

Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM On Music

Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn’t be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed more

Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Local Music

Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews more

Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Concert Reviews

In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat... more

Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Local Music

A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines.... more

Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Concert Reviews

