The Experimental Education Series Looks to Offer a Gateway into the Experimental Music Scene
Peter J Woods' new series of electronic shows and workshops puts the focus on women in experimental music.
Jan 31, 2017 4:31 PM Jamie Lee Rake Local Music
Pressboard, Max Holiday, Victor Orozco, Hot Science and The Demix @ Quarters Rock N’ Roll Palace
Generous doses of acid house kept the crowd dancing at the most recent installment of Milwaukee's long-running MELT concert series.
Nov 28, 2016 10:16 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
This Week in Milwaukee: Nov. 24-30
My Morning Jacket's Jim James indulges his psychedelic side, while a bunch of local blues players get the old gang back together.
Nov 22, 2016 4:05 PM Shepherd Express Staff This Week in Milwaukee
Casual Vocals: You Are I Am We Are
On You Are I Am We Are, Colleen Webb and her idiosyncratic, semi-unplugged band, Casual Vocals, expand upon the album's predecessor's bounty of musical hooks. The best of You Are finds Webb and her collaborators bringing together disparate ...
Jul 19, 2016 4:04 PM Jamie Lee Rake Album Reviews
Synth Fest MKE Looks Beyond the Moog
In its inaugural year, Synth Fest MKE aims to bring together disparate corners of Milwaukee's electronic music scene.
Jul 19, 2016 3:02 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The CAUTION Music Series Looks to Give Overlooked Electronic Acts a Platform
Producer Tyler St Clair's CAUTION, Milwaukee's latest experimental electronic music series, aims to pick up where MELT left off.
Mar 22, 2016 4:26 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
The Demix Takes Some Time for Himself
The Demix put his long-running MELT electronic series on hold to focus on his solo output.
Feb 2, 2016 4:56 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Milwaukee’s 2016 New Year’s Eve Guide
Milwaukee will usher in 2016 with these parties, concerts, galas and blowouts.
Dec 22, 2015 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
noaccordion: Wake Up
The new EP, Wake Up, by noaccordion (nom de plume of Bay Area musician Onah Indigo), features rhythmically spoken vocals as well as a number of acoustic and electronic instruments in sparse arrangements.
Aug 4, 2015 5:48 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
noaccordion: Mentals
In her new album, Mentals, Bay Area musician Onah Indigo turns to composer Eric Satie for inspiration. All six tracks are instrumental adaptations of his piano works.
Aug 4, 2015 5:42 PM Randy Otto Album Reviews
DJ Paris Hilton @ Harley-Davidson Roadhouse, Summerfest
While Paris Hilton isn't the EDM-debasing abomination that her biggest detractors allege, she's hardly a natural behind the boards.
Jun 29, 2015 8:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews 2 Comments
Todd Rundgren @ The Pabst Theater
Rock pioneer Todd Rundgren defied expectations with a night of individualistic electronic dance music.
Apr 22, 2015 10:35 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews 9 Comments
MELT w/ ZeroBeat, adoptahighway, The Demix, Night Hunter and Stratus @ Cactus Club
Some of Milwaukee's top outsider electronic artists came together for MELT's relaunch at the Cactus Club.
Mar 30, 2015 10:00 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Producer Strehlow Finds Kindred Spirits in the Noh Life Collective
Noh Life position their monthly showcase at Bad Genie as a more laidback alternative to the crowded club shows of the EDM scene.
Jan 27, 2015 10:35 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Zhivago's "Deep Versions": Euphoric Electronic Music by Way of Remote Wisconsin
Stop me if you've heard this one: A young man, rattled by a recent breakup, retreats to a cabin in Northern Wisconsin, channeling his emotions into the music he records in solitude. Eduard Vocke is plenty aware he's not the first musician to take ..
Apr 29, 2014 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Nick Sanborn and Amelia Meath are Capturing Hearts as Sylvan Esso
March has been a fruitful month for Sylvan Esso, the electro/indie/soul tandem of former Milwaukeean Nick Sanborn (of Megafaun/Decibully/Made of Oak; he's the half of the duo less likely to be mistaken as Sylvan Esso) and singer Amelia Meath (of M..
Mar 25, 2014 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Man vs. Machine: Stagediver Makes Electronic Music the Slow Way
Tyler St Clair is doing damage control. His computer has just crapped out on him, and the timing couldn't be more inconvenient, given that he has a show to play in two weeks and his other computer has just crashed
Oct 23, 2013 1:05 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Melt 29 w/ Lorn, Dolor, adoptahighway and The Demix @ Stonefly Brewing Company
Four Men with Laptops.Were subtitles things the organizer of the nigh-monthly Milwaukee Electronic & Experimental Music nights to give his diverse and sometimes revelatory event, the above would,Concert Reviews
Sep 30, 2013 11:14 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Lorn Makes His Ninja Tune Debut
In the climactic scene of John Fante's 1939 novel Ask the Dust, Fante's grieving alter ego Arturo Bandini takes a copy of his novel and tosses it into the desert. The scene resonated with Milwaukee electronic artist Lorn, who titled his lat...
Jun 20, 2012 12:00 AM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Night Flight @ Quarters Rock 'n' Roll Palace
A perfectly talented solo artist in her own right, Milwaukee's Stacian (aka Dania Luck) has been expanding as of late. You can still periodically find her on stage, coaxing serenely strange sounds from a battery of synths and drum machines....
Jun 18, 2012 12:00 AM Thomas Michalski Concert Reviews