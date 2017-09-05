Electronic
Zero Tep and Luxi Join Dashcam's Dreamy Synth Jam “When I’m With You"
Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music 1 Comments
Milwaukee Experimental/Electronic Music Round-Up: Jeff Scott Townsend, Dead Pawn, Luxi, Running in Slow Motion
Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more
Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Apollo Vermouth Expands Her Ambient Vision on "Crashing into Nowhere"
One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more
Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Take a Dip in the New NiceFM Label Compilation, Comp4Pools
For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more
Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM Shepherd Express Staff On Music
The xx w/ Sampha @ The Eagles Ballroom
Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more
Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Evan Rytlewski Concert Reviews
Is Milwaukee's Electronic Music Scene on the Brink of a Boom?
There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more
Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature
Stream Liquid City Motors' Heart-Pumping New Single, "Call The Specialists In"
It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more
Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Chants Teases New Material with a DJ Mix and a Remix EP
Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
August Traeger’s Bicephalic Records Label Keeps the Gloom Coming
Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more
Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Luxi's "Geometric Universe" LP is an Electro-Pop Masterpiece
Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more
Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Milwaukee’s Skweee Label Innocuous Records Thinks Globally
Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more
Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Steve Lampiris Local Music
Chris Siegel, Strehlow and Company Deliver Tropical Vibes on "Streets Ahead"
Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more
Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dosh w/ Sample & Fold and Chris Weller @ Cactus Club
Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more
Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
Bridges of Königsberg w/ Blessed Sacrifist and August Traeger @ Jazz Gallery Center for the Arts
When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more
Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
How Undercover Organism Learned to Love the Loop
It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more
Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Evan Rytlewski Local Music
Jay Anderson and Christian Strehlow Pair Jazz and House on "Off The Grid"
If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more
Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Dälek w/ Stumblesome and The Demix @ Cactus Club
The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more
Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Jamie Lee Rake Concert Reviews
89 Godzilla Keeps The Funk Coming on "Afro Metal"
Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nastreleased Post Modern AltruisticSelf-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a littleover two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a sim.. more
May 24, 2016 7:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
Decode The Latest He Can Jog EP, "Momentum"
You can safely say this about the ambient Milwaukee producer He Can Jog: Every new release is a surprise, and also a challenge. His latest is an EP of several suites fanned across seven tracks. It's called Momentum , and true to its title, it move.. more
Apr 20, 2016 6:00 PM Evan Rytlewski On Music
SammyJams Drops ‘Hot Science’
Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more
Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Evan Rytlewski Music Feature