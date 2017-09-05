RSS

Electronic

Sep 5, 2017 4:28 PM On Music 1 Comments

facebook.com/jeffscotttownsend

Some of the most exciting music coming out of Milwaukee is also some of the least likely to be heard. The city is home to countless producers, composers and DJs, many of them quite inventive, and most of them working in isolation and self-releasin.. more

Aug 7, 2017 8:16 PM On Music

One of the most prolific artists in Milwaukee’s ambient scene, Apollo Vermouth (Alisa Rodriguez) took her time on her purposeful new LP. more

Jul 18, 2017 2:40 PM Music Feature

For the better part of a decade, much of themost exciting electronic music coming out of Milwaukee sounded like it crawled out of the dankest corners of a musty, cobwebbed basement. There’sstill some truly incredible music coming out of the indu.. more

Jun 29, 2017 5:51 PM On Music

Photo credit: Allison Hade

Supporting their boldest, flashiest album yet, the once-shy indie trio The xx carried themselves like confident stars for a sold-out Eagles Ballroom. more

Apr 30, 2017 12:58 AM Concert Reviews

There’s more energy in Milwaukee’s electronic scene right now than there’s been in decades. The local label NiceFM is trying to seize the moment. more

Mar 7, 2017 3:57 PM Music Feature

It's hard to tell, because so many of these electronic music micro-movements burn fast then fade away, but the Milwaukee label/artists circle Close Up of the Serene really seems to be on to something special. Its artists are performing all over th.. more

Feb 15, 2017 9:53 PM On Music

soundcloud.com/chantssound

Feb 2, 2017 7:55 PM On Music

Experimental electronic producer August Traeger drew from pop and other genres he despises for his infectiously gloomy latest release. more

Jan 24, 2017 3:40 PM Local Music

facebook.com/luximusic

Luxi’s last record astral memories (p a r a d i s e) was one of our favorite Milwaukeealbums of last year, but it wasn’t exactly an easy sell. With its pervasivemelancholy and hazy, washed-out production, it sometimes felt like the work ofan ar.. more

Jan 17, 2017 8:46 PM On Music

Innocuous Records may be a tiny label, but its roster boasts artists from Russia, France and the Netherlands. more

Jan 3, 2017 3:06 PM Local Music

Earlier this month producers Chris Siegel of KIINGs and Strehlow of Noh Life landed a Radio Milwaukee Music Award for their summer jam "This is How." For their latest joint track, the two have tapped a similarly sunny feel. Recorded with singer Si.. more

Dec 13, 2016 6:01 PM On Music

Three inventive experimental acts, including the Milwaukee electronic trio Sample & Fold, brought form-defying sets to the Cactus Club. more

Dec 1, 2016 1:32 PM Concert Reviews

When Peter J. Woods wasn't manipulating gadgetry residing in what looked to be a couple of hollowed out Gideons' Bibles, he rode a thick knife blade over stringed instruments such as a zither or rolled a metal cup and saucer over them. more

Oct 10, 2016 10:10 AM Concert Reviews

It took plenty of trial and error for Milwaukee’s Undercover Organism to hone their tricky fusion of jam and electronic music. more

Oct 4, 2016 3:12 PM Local Music

soundcloud.com/jay-anderson

If you were a jazz fan in the early to mid ’90s, you probably remember the broken promise of jazz and electronic music. DJs and electronic producers were supposed to reinvigorate the stagnating genre, putting jazz on the cutting edge once again. B.. more

Aug 25, 2016 8:12 PM On Music

facebook.com/dalekmusic

The edgy experimental hip-hop trio Dälek was joined by two similarly uncompromising Milwaukee openers Monday night. more

Jul 26, 2016 9:57 AM Concert Reviews

Earlier this spring, Milwaukee producer/one-man band Matt Nastreleased Post Modern AltruisticSelf-Conscious Robots, his debut LP as 89 Godzilla. That was just a littleover two months ago, and he’s already dropped a follow-up: Afro Metal , a sim.. more

May 24, 2016 7:00 PM On Music

hecanjog.com

You can safely say this about the ambient Milwaukee producer He Can Jog: Every new release is a surprise, and also a challenge. His latest is an EP of several suites fanned across seven tracks. It's called Momentum , and true to its title, it move.. more

Apr 20, 2016 6:00 PM On Music

Electronic producer SammyJams draws from his background in contemporary hip-hop on his NiceFM debut Hot Science. more

Apr 19, 2016 3:42 PM Music Feature

